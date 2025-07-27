Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Topuria would likely want to go up, it would give him a chance to make history as the first 3 weight class champ in UFC history. Islam would also want the fight at WW as it gives him a bigger edge than making the hard cut to 155