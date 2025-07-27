  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Islam Makhachev: "We(Topuria & Me) WILL be Fighting For #1 P4P Spot"

If Islam beats JDM(IF)
MAY be the biggest fight they can make

Who you guys got? Thoughts?!
 
They could've already fought by now
Islam is too busy being scared by girls 😁
GA-hxe9WEAAte2y.jpg:large
 
I think JDM is going to settle that for them lol. Unless he's hinting at that fight being cancelled...
 
So is Islam going to vacate the ww belt to move down to LW and fight then or what? This is like boxing with guys jumping up and down now.
 
Why does he fucking care about some useless P4P ranking?
 
So is Islam going to vacate the ww belt to move down to LW and fight then or what? This is like boxing with guys jumping up and down now.
Topuria would likely want to go up, it would give him a chance to make history as the first 3 weight class champ in UFC history. Islam would also want the fight at WW as it gives him a bigger edge than making the hard cut to 155
 
