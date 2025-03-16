  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Islam Makhachev wants Ilia Topuria to earn title shot, hasn't agreed to fight him yet

LeBron said:
If they won’t give Arman another chance there is literally nobody more deserving of a title shot. Who really wants to see him rematch Charles or fight Justin on a 1-fight win streak?
Probably Paddy if he beats Chandler.

Seems like a joke but he would be like 7-0 in the ufc and in the division.
 
But I'm guessing Justin Gaethje with his 1 fight winning streak is going to be more than enough right right Ali?
 
Quack

Portland8242 said:
But I'm guessing Justin Gaethje with his 1 fight winning streak is going to be more than enough right right Ali?
Yeah, Illa has to earn it (LOL), Armen has to wait and can't go next because of his no no weight miss. can only be gaethje.
 
Marko Polo said:
But Volk didn’t


[<diva2]
Volk was ranked higher P4P than Islam - Ilia isn't.
Volk had a longer win streak than Islam - Ilia doesn't.
Volk had 4 more title defenses than Islam - Ilia doesn't.
Volk was asked by the UFC to cut weight and be the backup for a LW title fight - Ilia hasn't.

This isn't hard. If you cite Volk, you're either:
- trolling
- somehow aloof to the data above (and much more), but still feel compelled to post on the topic
- Dagihater

There are quite a few that possess the trifecta. They are a joy.
 
Agreed, FW needs to prove he is still dangerous at LW first, Islam already gets enough shit from fans for beating up FW's like Volk. Let Topuria prove he is a LW contender first, Islam's legacy doesn't need yet another (he picked on another FW) name on his resume.
 
Deltron 6060 said:
He also lost to Islam and Arman...
Oliveira vs Chandler 2 was declared a #1 contender's fight prior to it happening. The situation is just messier now because Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 didn't end up happening.

Anyways, UFC is going to make Tsarukyan get another win before he gets a title shot so we know he's not the one fighting Makhachev next.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Quack


Yeah, Illa has to earn it (LOL), Armen has to wait and can't go next because of his no no weight miss. can only be gaethje.
Charles just won a title eliminator when he beat Chandler in November if I remember correctly.
 
This whole thing is so stupid. The most obvious solution to the mess at LW is for Dana/the UFC to put their pettiness aside and remake Islam vs Arman. I get they want to punish him but it just comes at the expense of the fans.
 
svmr_db said:
Oliveira vs Chandler 2 was declared a #1 contender's fight prior to it happening. The situation is just messier now because Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 didn't end up happening.

Anyways, UFC is going to make Tsarukyan get another win before he gets a title shot so we know he's not the one fighting Makhachev next.
Only person who "declared" that was Chandler. Oliveira had just lost a title eliminator fight to Arman and Chandler was 2-3 in the ufc, with one of those wins being against the ghost of El Cucuy.
 
Portland8242 said:
But I'm guessing Justin Gaethje with his 1 fight winning streak is going to be more than enough right right Ali?
Well, it is his fighter he manages, so I would say so lol
 
