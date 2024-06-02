Islam Makhachev vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (hypothetical fight speculation)

Let's say Islam goes to WW and faces Shavkat Rakhmonov. Whether it's his first fight before the title fight (which would be unlikely as Islam would likely fight for the title) or let's say Rakhmonov has the belt already.

Who do you think wins?

I think it'd be a very good fight, one of the best. I think Rakhmonov would defeat Islam though before even going to decision.
 
Islam definitely find a way to win this fight. He’ll perform even better at ww.
 
Oh man, after what I saw I don’t like this matchup for Islam. I know he has staph but Shavkat is a truck. And his wrestling and judo will nullify Islam’s takedown threat and Shavkats pressure will gas him imo.
 
I think mofos cardio might get better if he goes up and doesn’t need to kill him self to make weight.
But there are much bigger guys at WW than what he is used to. Shavkat is one of them and I think he would make it look easy.
 
this is the dream fight

but first let Shavkat get his title shot
 
People are writing islam off cause of his performance against poirier, but are they forgetting how Shavkath performed against Geoff Neal?
 
Shavkat finishes him IMO.

Size matters. Islam is elite and well equipped to win more 155 defenses and maybe beat some WWs but he is not invincible, he gets hit, he gets tired, he is human.

He has now struggled with two 35 year olds who fought at 145. And his strength advantage is a big part of his game.
 
