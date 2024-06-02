Islam Makhachev vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (hypothetical fight speculation)

Let's say Islam goes to WW and faces Shavkat Rakhmonov. Whether it's his first fight before the title fight (which would be unlikely as Islam would likely fight for the title) or let's say Rakhmonov has the belt already.
Who do you think wins?
I think it'd be a very good fight, one of the best. I think Rakhmonov would defeat Islam though before even going to decision.
Who do you think wins?
I think it'd be a very good fight, one of the best. I think Rakhmonov would defeat Islam though before even going to decision.