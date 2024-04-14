Well, none of the lightweight fighters got a first round KO. Do you still believe Poirier is going to fight for the title?
yeah i remember i got called an idiot a few times and I bought "fake news"Where's the Poirier fake news thread guy. Someone pull up that thread.
Holy fucking salt in the wound for Gaethje man
Poor Justin lmao. Got shafted with some meaningless bmf fight to give ufc 300 a good fight. Big mistake.
He could have said no, i think if it was any card but UFC 300 he would have declined.What's worse is that his manager (abdelaziz, who happens to be Islam's manager too) is the one who asked for this BMF fight with Max