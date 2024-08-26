Rumored Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan - UFC 310 - Dec. 7

I think Arman can catch Islam having an off night, but Islam should be able to take a close fight. Probably Islam by decision.
 
Mak, by decision, and it'd be really cool if Kabib was his corner man.
 
Islam wins again. Too well rounded
Since their last fight, they've both gotten better, but I think Islam has improved even more than Arman has. For that reason, this fight doesn't excite me very much. But there are essentially no other options at 155.
Every fighter in the top-10 has either already lost to Islam or is currently coming off of a loss. The only exception is Max and, God forbid Islam fight another featherweight. This place would melt down... So, here we are...
And Belal's ascension has fucked things up for 170.
Bummer.
