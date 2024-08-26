Since their last fight, they've both gotten better, but I think Islam has improved even more than Arman has. For that reason, this fight doesn't excite me very much. But there are essentially no other options at 155.Every fighter in the top-10 has either already lost to Islam or is currently coming off of a loss. The only exception is Max and, God forbid Islam fight another featherweight. This place would melt down... So, here we are...And Belal's ascension has fucked things up for 170.Bummer.