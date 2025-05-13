News Islam Makhachev vacates Lightweight title to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the Welterweight Championship, location TBA

Who wins?

No word from Islam that this is true. Will be completely unprecedented if they strip Islam of the title.

If he volunteered to vacate his title, then the UFC almost certainly threw big $$$ his way to vacate.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
No word from Islam that this is true. Will be completely unprecedented if they strip Islam of the title.

If he volunteered to vacate his title, then the UFC almost certainly threw big $$$ his way to vacate.
They obviously said that he had to vacate the belt to get the JDM fight. He didn't volunteer shit.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
No word from Islam that this is true. Will be completely unprecedented if they strip Islam of the title.

If he volunteered to vacate his title, then the UFC almost certainly threw big $$$ his way to vacate.
Well, unprecedented is a strong word. Dana said this would be the case going forward since Topuria.
 
