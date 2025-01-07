Media Islam Makhachev talks about the Nate Diaz water bottle incident

So it was an attempted attack on Khabib, but was not Khabib.

I always like watching islam talk.
 
Even if his intentions was towards Khabib that's smoke you don't wanna deal with.
 
God, what I wouldn’t give to watch Conor bash his face in. This dagestani.
 
Diaz apparently said to him "woot? Woot?"
 
Every time I see Khabib or Islam talk in their broke English I get so pissed. Max or Conor are actual strikers with talent, these guys just hug.
 
FR - Do you need a hug bro?









giphy.gif






























giphy.gif
 
When fake gangsters meet real gangsters.
Kavkaz bless.
 
