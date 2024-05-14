I still don't get why Islam gets the full ESPN force hype machine behind him. Dude is boring, dominant, but boring. Many false accolades, false claims of being the GOAT LW.... isn't it obvious? The total forced fakery? Dude has 0 LW title defenses against a ranked LW opponent. It's just too obvious that they are trying so damn hard to get this guy some fans, and inject some personality. Sad.