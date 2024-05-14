Media Islam Makhachev successfully gets the name of DC & Chael's show changed

Never understood why a fat guy like Cormier would disrespect popeyes chicken
 
That's hilarious! Islam is a character, I wish he would do more funny interviews.
 
I like Islam's personality more than Khabib. He takes himself less seriously and isn't trying to be something that he's not.
 
I still don't get why Islam gets the full ESPN force hype machine behind him. Dude is boring, dominant, but boring. Many false accolades, false claims of being the GOAT LW.... isn't it obvious? The total forced fakery? Dude has 0 LW title defenses against a ranked LW opponent. It's just too obvious that they are trying so damn hard to get this guy some fans, and inject some personality. Sad.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Islam is hilarious, unintentionally or not. This video always cracks me up:

Nah honestly though people underestimate Kangaroos, they will fucking gut you with their knife toes. They balance on their tail and kick at you.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
I still don't get why Islam gets the full ESPN force hype machine behind him. Dude is boring, dominant, but boring. Many false accolades, false claims of being the GOAT LW.... isn't it obvious? The total forced fakery? Dude has 0 LW title defenses against a ranked LW opponent. It's just too obvious that they are trying so damn hard to get this guy some fans, and inject some personality. Sad.
<BidenShutIt>

Islam is one of the GOATs, as is DC, Khabib, Volk. Plus he's fucking hilarious.
 
Last weekend I got a tattoo of islams face on the small of my back. It looks fuckin sick I’m kind of a fat greasy pig and it really takes the focus away from my disgusting joules and disfigured assneck
 
TITS said:
<BidenShutIt>

Islam is one of the GOATs, as is DC, Khabib, Volk. Plus he's fucking hilarious.
People just throw around the term GOAT these days.

0 LW title defenses against a ranked LW opponent.

Islam is no where near GOAT status at all. If he had 10+ LW title defenses, sure. but a mighty 0?

Nah bro, you just Biden'd yourself
 
