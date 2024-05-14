That's hilarious! Islam is a character, I wish he would do more funny interviews.
ESPN needs to hire Islam as the head of marketing for that show
I like Islam's personality more than Khabib. He takes himself less seriously and isn't trying to be something that he's not.
Islam is hilarious, unintentionally or not. This video always cracks me up:
Nah honestly though people underestimate Kangaroos, they will fucking gut you with their knife toes. They balance on their tail and kick at you.
I still don't get why Islam gets the full ESPN force hype machine behind him. Dude is boring, dominant, but boring. Many false accolades, false claims of being the GOAT LW.... isn't it obvious? The total forced fakery? Dude has 0 LW title defenses against a ranked LW opponent. It's just too obvious that they are trying so damn hard to get this guy some fans, and inject some personality. Sad.
People just throw around the term GOAT these days.
Islam is one of the GOATs, as is DC, Khabib, Volk. Plus he's fucking hilarious.
