Islam would take a REAL risk standing with Dustin. He already has shown his chin isn't as solid as Khabib's. If he stands with Dustin, he is taking an unnecessary risk. His best chance is his excellent grappling.

I love Islam but I would be lying if I said I didn't want Poirier to win. Even if he never defended the belt, Dustin finally getting the undisputed championship would be incredible.