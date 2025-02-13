Islam Makhachev says that he WILL fight Ilia Topuria, but only after Ilia earns his shot:

Illia has done more at his weight given who he has defeated. It's not necessarily Islam's fault that his opponents haven't been that impressive outside of his win against Olives, but it still stands to reason that he has no place telling others they need to clean out their division; he isn't any more impressive in terms of what he's accomplished.



Still, I'd rather not have everyone trying to move up, it's tiresome. It does sound like Islam is prefabricating a reason to duck though; he has talked about moving up and getting a shot himself, so apparently, he doesn't apply the same standard to himself about moving up (he hasn't at this time cleaned out LW).



His fight against prepared Volk was virtually a draw, and Illia appears to be clearly better than Volk. Islam isn't nearly the invincible fighter he's made out to be. I don't know that he does, but if Illia has similar TD defense abilties to Volk, I would pick Illia in that match.