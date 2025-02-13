  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Islam Makhachev says that he WILL fight Ilia Topuria, but only after Ilia earns his shot:

Great. They both have business to handle in their division. especially Topuria who doesn't even have the longest active winning streak in his division.
 
7f70ae84-96ba-43ba-937a-e75757d61ca5_text.gif
 
Joinho10 said:
Great. They both have business to handle in their division. especially Topuria who doesn't even have the longest active winning streak in his division.
weird, i see the opposite: i already rate Topuria wins over Volk and Max at FW over defending against latst minute replacement Volk at LW and last minute replacement Moicano, Islam's resume seriously needs real contenders, but i agree that it's better for both (and us fans) to stay in their categories defending against actual contenders.
 
Lee Danger said:
weird, i see the opposite: i already rate Topuria wins over Volk and Max at FW over defending against latst minute replacement Volk at LW and last minute replacement Moicano, Islam's resume seriously needs real contenders, but i agree that it's better for both (and us fans) to stay in their categories defending against actual contenders.
It's not that I don't rate Topurias wins. I just think he has enough contenders in his division. Im pretty sure Movsar is unbeaten and has a longer win streak than Ilia in the UFC. I don't see how you can move up when there's contenders like that in your division and I haven't even mentioned Lopes who looks amazing right now. He needs to fight them in my opinion.
 
Illia has done more at his weight given who he has defeated. It's not necessarily Islam's fault that his opponents haven't been that impressive outside of his win against Olives, but it still stands to reason that he has no place telling others they need to clean out their division; he isn't any more impressive in terms of what he's accomplished.

Still, I'd rather not have everyone trying to move up, it's tiresome. It does sound like Islam is prefabricating a reason to duck though; he has talked about moving up and getting a shot himself, so apparently, he doesn't apply the same standard to himself about moving up (he hasn't at this time cleaned out LW).

His fight against prepared Volk was virtually a draw, and Illia appears to be clearly better than Volk. Islam isn't nearly the invincible fighter he's made out to be. I don't know that he does, but if Illia has similar TD defense abilties to Volk, I would pick Illia in that match.
 
Goat is right. Ilia has to earn a shot at Islam's title. He's not going to give a million title shots to FWs without getting a chance at the WW title himself.

He gave Volk a shot in Australia when he didnt have to. Walked into enemy territory with a short turnaround after the weight cut and beat the p4p number 1 in his own country. Then massacred him in minutes without receiving a single sig strike in the rematch.

Time for the champ to get his crack at another belt.
 
Why should Islam reward Ilia?

It's a lose-lose for Islam, and a waste of fucking time.
 
I could have sworn he said a real champion is supposed to fight anyone who’s thrown their way…
 
