Islam Makhachev Says He Would Quit Fighting at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Request

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
133,211
Reaction score
269,225
Khabib-Nurmagomedov-and-Islam-Makhachev.jpg

Islam Makhachev shares a unique bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While they are not blood-related, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are probably more than family. Makhachev and Nurmagomedov grew up training together in the mountains of Dagestan, under the tutelage of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap.


As predicted by Abdulmanap, Makhachev took over the UFC’s lightweight division after Khabib’s (29-0) retirement. Makhachev also handed over his title to “The Eagle” while dedicating the win to Abdulmanap.

Khabib has since been a mentor and coach to Makhachev, who considers him an older brother. Makhachev holds Nurmagomedov in such high regard that he would stop fighting at the drop of a hat if the former lightweight champ asked him to. Makhachev says Nurmagomedov’s role in shaping his life extends beyond the gym.

He Did Everything for Me​


“Khabib is like my older brother… If Khabib told me, ‘Hey, you have to stop tomorrow, no more fighting,’ I would listen to him. He’s the guy in our gym who takes care of us, who controls us, and wish us the best. He knows how to make champions. Not [only] in the gym, in my life he did everything for me,” Makhachev said on the "Weighin In” podcast.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Islam Makhachev Says He Would Quit Fighting at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Request

Islam Makhachev shares a unique bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Khabib-Nurmagomedov-and-Islam-Makhachev.jpg

Islam Makhachev shares a unique bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While they are not blood-related, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are probably more than family. Makhachev and Nurmagomedov grew up training together in the mountains of Dagestan, under the tutelage of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap.


As predicted by Abdulmanap, Makhachev took over the UFC’s lightweight division after Khabib’s (29-0) retirement. Makhachev also handed over his title to “The Eagle” while dedicating the win to Abdulmanap.

Khabib has since been a mentor and coach to Makhachev, who considers him an older brother. Makhachev holds Nurmagomedov in such high regard that he would stop fighting at the drop of a hat if the former lightweight champ asked him to. Makhachev says Nurmagomedov’s role in shaping his life extends beyond the gym.

He Did Everything for Me​


“Khabib is like my older brother… If Khabib told me, ‘Hey, you have to stop tomorrow, no more fighting,’ I would listen to him. He’s the guy in our gym who takes care of us, who controls us, and wish us the best. He knows how to make champions. Not [only] in the gym, in my life he did everything for me,” Makhachev said on the "Weighin In” podcast.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Islam Makhachev Says He Would Quit Fighting at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Request

Islam Makhachev shares a unique bond with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
Click to expand...

This will somehow get so hated on.

<mma1>
 
Getting them excuses ready, I see.

Talking about fighting Topuria next year, but when Topuria comes knocking again it'll be all "Nah, I'm retiring to the bathtub now. Khabib told me to. Ahumidillah."
 
I'm not particularly a fan of the Dagestan contingent, although I don't really dislike them, either. But I do appreciate the sense of loyalty and honor and respect they have for one another. It's no wonder they find great success
 
If he wins but has a rough time, I reckon he'll retire
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Regrets Not Being Able to Hand Belt to Late Coach
Replies
7
Views
305
John makfresshi
John makfresshi
Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Jokes That Coaching Has Aged Khabib Nurmagomedov
Replies
11
Views
399
hbombbisping
hbombbisping
Kung Fu Kowboy
Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena’s Composure Ahead of UFC 322
Replies
10
Views
498
MMACro
MMACro
Kung Fu Kowboy
Former UFC Champ Islam Makhachev Voices Support for Palestine
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
2K
Koya
Koya

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,512
Messages
58,444,278
Members
176,042
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top