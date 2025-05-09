I thought he'd have the decency to relinquish it for holding the division up but not everyone has the same amount of character.The Georgian midget fans really thought Dana would strip Islam’s belt LooooooL
Like every other fighter who’s ever attempted double champ status. Fuck outta here lol.Won’t chase WW gold without a safety net, shite bag.
The standard has always been that a long standing champ doesn’t have to relinquish their belt to try for a second one. Ilia is the only one who’s pushing this fake rule about vacating to get another belt. It’s not a thing.I thought he'd have the decency to relinquish it for holding the division up but not everyone has the same amount of character.
It’s just shit talking. I’m keeping this belt regardless, maybe one day I’ll have a legit challenger for it is essentially what he’s saying.Wtf, does he even mean? Winner of BSD vs. Prepolec fights next for the belt? Or who is this ”real contender”?
I mean that never happens. Even when the fighter plans a permanent move a la DC, they don't vacate beforehand.I thought he'd have the decency to relinquish it for holding the division up but not everyone has the same amount of character.
It’s ok to feel like champs should vacate. But now the butt hurt Dagi haters are pretending that vacating has always been the standard, no, a long standing champ keeping their belt and going for a second has always been the standard. Ilia is the only one who even hinted at a new standard.Personally think chasing another belt should mean vacating. Risk something, right now double champ status is pretty low risk. You win, great you’re double champ what an accomplishment! You lose, well he was bigger and you dared to be great, you’re still a champ! Everything to gain with little to lose, which is why I think it’s an overrated accomplishment.
That said, Islam falls well within the established margins for double champ opportunities that the promotion has set over the past several years. I don’t like those margins, but it’s absolutely not unprecedented.