News Islam Makhachev says he isn't vacating the LW title regardless of who wins the UFC 315 main event

habib-nurmagomedov-habib.gif
 
The Georgian midget fans really thought Dana would strip Islam’s belt LooooooL
 
Personally think chasing another belt should mean vacating. Risk something, right now double champ status is pretty low risk. You win, great you’re double champ what an accomplishment! You lose, well he was bigger and you dared to be great, you’re still a champ! Everything to gain with little to lose, which is why I think it’s an overrated accomplishment.

That said, Islam falls well within the established margins for double champ opportunities that the promotion has set over the past several years. I don’t like those margins, but it’s absolutely not unprecedented.
 
I am cool with it. LW is old and we don't have a #1 contender because Arman(as a fan I say this)didn't want avenge his loss to Gamrot. So we have maybe #1 contender Arman beefing with the UFC and wasting his prime.

Let Islam keep the belt. Unless you ppl want Paddy to get a shot.
 
It ain't an Islam thread without the predictable people crying.

It's like clockwork lmao.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I thought he'd have the decency to relinquish it for holding the division up but not everyone has the same amount of character.
Click to expand...
The standard has always been that a long standing champ doesn’t have to relinquish their belt to try for a second one. Ilia is the only one who’s pushing this fake rule about vacating to get another belt. It’s not a thing.
 
So what's the point of Danar going HAM on the "big announcement" at the presser

Also happy RTD doesn't get an immediate rematch with loss.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Wtf, does he even mean? Winner of BSD vs. Prepolec fights next for the belt? Or who is this ”real contender”?
Click to expand...
It’s just shit talking. I’m keeping this belt regardless, maybe one day I’ll have a legit challenger for it is essentially what he’s saying.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I thought he'd have the decency to relinquish it for holding the division up but not everyone has the same amount of character.
Click to expand...
I mean that never happens. Even when the fighter plans a permanent move a la DC, they don't vacate beforehand.

Ilia is the rare exception but Ilia is a) planning a permanent move up LW and b) hasn't done enough to justify holding up a division imo.
 
sdpdude9 said:
Personally think chasing another belt should mean vacating. Risk something, right now double champ status is pretty low risk. You win, great you’re double champ what an accomplishment! You lose, well he was bigger and you dared to be great, you’re still a champ! Everything to gain with little to lose, which is why I think it’s an overrated accomplishment.

That said, Islam falls well within the established margins for double champ opportunities that the promotion has set over the past several years. I don’t like those margins, but it’s absolutely not unprecedented.
Click to expand...
It’s ok to feel like champs should vacate. But now the butt hurt Dagi haters are pretending that vacating has always been the standard, no, a long standing champ keeping their belt and going for a second has always been the standard. Ilia is the only one who even hinted at a new standard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???
2
Replies
36
Views
886
Thepaintbucket
Thepaintbucket
MarioLemieux
Media Islam on Usman Nurmagomodev joining UFC LW division this year
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,241
Messages
57,273,674
Members
175,616
Latest member
mmakiller

Share this page

Back
Top