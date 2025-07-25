  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Islam Makhachev reveals shocking news about Topuria

Luffy

Luffy

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
2,056
Reaction score
1,385



"I rather fight a bear than this Georgian guy"
 
Sometimes ai can see into a fighters soul. I think it got it right this time
 
Illia Topuria said he's like Alex Pereira.
 
Luffy said:
Illia Topuria said he's like Alex Pereira.
Click to expand...
He has the "death touch" that Alex possesses and the aura, but he's a much more complete fighter. He has wrestling and submissions. He actually has more subs than knockouts.
 
I think you can fill up the first page with all your threads if you just make a few more


Touch grass bro!
 
World eater said:
Pereira down, can’t wait to see how you insert “JJ” in here.
Click to expand...
Pereira is the future goat... He's the one who JJ fears the most, not Tom. Alex Pereira is the Boogeyman. I follow the patterns, you don't. So I can see the co-promotion between fighters.
 
Aurelian said:
He has the "death touch" that Alex possesses and the aura, but he's a much more complete fighter. He has wrestling and submissions. He actually has more subs than knockouts.
Click to expand...
Not current Alex Pereira. Alex Pereira is wrestling HW wrestlers. Search for "footage of Alex Pereira grappling". He's a monster. He has evolved in mma alone quickly. He went from being taken down by Izzy to stopping 12 takedowns attempts and actually doing the only takedown of the fight vs Ankalaev, someone who trained Sambo since a kid, with Norovirus. Now he is a complete fighter who Werdum himself said he doesn't know how Alex Pereira could grapple with him and even do better than him in sparring, tho Werdum said he's old now. Alex Pereira isn't normal, he's a monster.
 
Luffy said:
Pereira is the future goat... He's the one who JJ fears the most, not Tom. Alex Pereira is the Boogeyman. I follow the patterns, you don't. So I can see the co-promotion between fighters.
Click to expand...
And here is JJ. Good job!
 
World eater said:
And here is JJ. Good job!
Click to expand...
Yes, I actually said JJ fears him as the one. I didn't put JJ up in case you can't read. In fact, I don't want Alex to fight JJ as I legit think Alex will win given how things are heading out to be...
 
Neck&Neck said:
Luffy you need a timeout bro
Click to expand...
Man, stop complaining. If you think my threads hurt you, you need a time out instead. You don't even know what a joke is apparently. I mean, when ppl joke with you irl you don't know what that means? You're the type of guy to answer like "it's impossible to cry a river because the eye can't produce enough tear, it's biologically impossible" if someone tells "cry me a river". You don't know how to separate serious stuff from light hearted content apparently. Like the guy below said, you two need to touch some grass. I'm here having fun, you're here acting like everything is hurting you for some reason. Relax, have a beer, not everything is do or die. You will be fine. There's no monster below your bed.
 
