Islam Makhachev reveals shocking news about Topuria

He has the "death touch" that Alex possesses and the aura, but he's a much more complete fighter. He has wrestling and submissions. He actually has more subs than knockouts.Illia Topuria said he's like Alex Pereira.
Pereira down, can’t wait to see how you insert “JJ” in here.Illia Topuria said he's like Alex Pereira.
Pereira is the future goat... He's the one who JJ fears the most, not Tom. Alex Pereira is the Boogeyman. I follow the patterns, you don't. So I can see the co-promotion between fighters.Pereira down, can’t wait to see how you insert “JJ” in here.
Not current Alex Pereira. Alex Pereira is wrestling HW wrestlers. Search for "footage of Alex Pereira grappling". He's a monster. He has evolved in mma alone quickly. He went from being taken down by Izzy to stopping 12 takedowns attempts and actually doing the only takedown of the fight vs Ankalaev, someone who trained Sambo since a kid, with Norovirus. Now he is a complete fighter who Werdum himself said he doesn't know how Alex Pereira could grapple with him and even do better than him in sparring, tho Werdum said he's old now. Alex Pereira isn't normal, he's a monster.He has the "death touch" that Alex possesses and the aura, but he's a much more complete fighter. He has wrestling and submissions. He actually has more subs than knockouts.
And here is JJ. Good job!Pereira is the future goat... He's the one who JJ fears the most, not Tom. Alex Pereira is the Boogeyman. I follow the patterns, you don't. So I can see the co-promotion between fighters.
Yes, I actually said JJ fears him as the one. I didn't put JJ up in case you can't read. In fact, I don't want Alex to fight JJ as I legit think Alex will win given how things are heading out to be...And here is JJ. Good job!
Man, stop complaining. If you think my threads hurt you, you need a time out instead. You don't even know what a joke is apparently. I mean, when ppl joke with you irl you don't know what that means? You're the type of guy to answer like "it's impossible to cry a river because the eye can't produce enough tear, it's biologically impossible" if someone tells "cry me a river". You don't know how to separate serious stuff from light hearted content apparently. Like the guy below said, you two need to touch some grass. I'm here having fun, you're here acting like everything is hurting you for some reason. Relax, have a beer, not everything is do or die. You will be fine. There's no monster below your bed.Luffy you need a timeout bro