Media Islam Makhachev responds to "big mouth from Spain" Ilia Topuria, says he ran away from FW contenders

"n-no you ran!"

Mean while the number 1 and 2 FW's (possibly ever) Got slumped back to back, meanwhile Islam doesn't have a single meaningful title defense other than the first contentious win against volk. Good grief the lack of awareness from this guy.


How is moicano volk x2 and porier cleaning the top of your division? really sit and think about it.
 
<TheWire1>
 
Can they both shut up and just fight please?
 
RockyLockridge said:
Brother he's counting unranked short notice debuting Arman in 2019 as already beating #1.

Just like his fans do
 
sdpdude9 said:
Neither is running, both are pursuing bigger accomplishments and doing so in a very similar fashion. Pretending they are doing something dramatically different only serves to expose one’s own biases.
Not quite sure how it's all that similar considering Topuria moved up months ago and has been a viable challenge Islam could've fought but chose not to. Like Islam always did with his contenders during his reign. Islam moved up the moment JDM won and the UFC told him he had to defend at UFC 317 and he didn't want to.

JDM is the one looking the best out of all of them by saying he doesn't give a fuck and will fight Islam, Shavkat, Brady, or whoever the UFC tells him to.
 
