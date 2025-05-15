Brother he's counting unranked short notice debuting Arman in 2019 as already beating #1."n-no you ran!"
Mean while the number 1 and 2 FW's (possibly ever) Got slumped back to back, meanwhile Islam doesn't have a single meaningful title defense other than the first contentious win against volk. Good grief the lack of awareness from this guy.
How is moicano volk x2 and porier cleaning the top of your division? really sit and thing about it.
If Jack had already defended his belt against 2 LWs and was sick of fighting smaller guys, and if he was the P4P #1, and if he wanted to move to MW himself, …he’d have every right to demand this of islam.Jack should ask Islam to beat a contender first
Top wanted to. Islam shut it down.Can they both shut up and just fight please?
Not quite sure how it's all that similar considering Topuria moved up months ago and has been a viable challenge Islam could've fought but chose not to. Like Islam always did with his contenders during his reign. Islam moved up the moment JDM won and the UFC told him he had to defend at UFC 317 and he didn't want to.Neither is running, both are pursuing bigger accomplishments and doing so in a very similar fashion. Pretending they are doing something dramatically different only serves to expose one’s own biases.
and it's sad as fuckBrother he's counting unranked short notice debuting Arman in 2019 as already beating #1.
Just like his fans do
It's not like Illa said "im going to wait to see if Islam loses his title before i decide to move up"I mean, it wasn't like Topuria ran away from 145 so he could take on a perceived easy opponent or anything