Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 133,211
- Reaction score
- 269,225
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, was Makhachev’s first coach. Abdulmanap had correctly predicted that Makhachev would take over the UFC’s lightweight division once Khabib hung up his gloves. Abdulmanap unfortunately passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 due to COVID-19. Khabib (29-0) retired that same year as the undefeated UFC champion, honoring a promise he made to his mother that he wouldn’t fight without his father by his side. Two years later, Abdulmanap’s prophecy came true when Makhachev dethroned Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title.
Makhachev dedicated the win to Abdulmanap and handed over the belt to Khabib. Makhachev famously said: “This guy and his father make me.”
However, Makhachev has one regret about that iconic moment. Makhachev wishes he could have handed over the belt to Abdulmanap in person. Makhachev says Abdulmanap motivated him to become a champion when he was nobody.
He Gave Me the Motivation to Be a Champion
"It's just one moment in my life that I miss — when I take the belt, I don’t give the belt to my coach Abdulmanap. Because when I was a kid, nobody knew me, zero fights. He gave me the motivation to be a champion,” Makhachev said on the "Weighin In” podcast.
READ HERE
Islam Makhachev Regrets Not Being Able to Hand Belt to Late Coach
Islam Makhachev wishes he could have handed over his championship belt to his coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit