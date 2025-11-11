Islam Makhachev Regrets Not Being Able to Hand Belt to Late Coach

Islam Makhachev wishes he could have handed over his championship belt to his coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap, was Makhachev’s first coach. Abdulmanap had correctly predicted that Makhachev would take over the UFC’s lightweight division once Khabib hung up his gloves. Abdulmanap unfortunately passed away in 2020 at the age of 57 due to COVID-19. Khabib (29-0) retired that same year as the undefeated UFC champion, honoring a promise he made to his mother that he wouldn’t fight without his father by his side. Two years later, Abdulmanap’s prophecy came true when Makhachev dethroned Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title.


Makhachev dedicated the win to Abdulmanap and handed over the belt to Khabib. Makhachev famously said: “This guy and his father make me.”

However, Makhachev has one regret about that iconic moment. Makhachev wishes he could have handed over the belt to Abdulmanap in person. Makhachev says Abdulmanap motivated him to become a champion when he was nobody.

He Gave Me the Motivation to Be a Champion​


"It's just one moment in my life that I miss — when I take the belt, I don’t give the belt to my coach Abdulmanap. Because when I was a kid, nobody knew me, zero fights. He gave me the motivation to be a champion,” Makhachev said on the "Weighin In” podcast.

Islam Makhachev Regrets Not Being Able to Hand Belt to Late Coach

Islam Makhachev wishes he could have handed over his championship belt to his coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
Without that beard you could easily mistake him for a human being
 
Islam is a destroyer! People call him boring but I don’t see it, he smashes mother fuckers, and I think he’s going to bust Jacks head open
 
