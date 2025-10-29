Media Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena’s Composure Ahead of UFC 322

islam-makhachev-ufc-322-jack-della-maddalena-card-mma-news-today-cbs-sports-oct-25-2025.jpg

Islam Makhachev (27-1) has high regard for his upcoming opponent, Jack Della Maddalena (18-2).

Makhachev will challenge Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The former lightweight champ recently praised Maddalena’s skillset while also pointing out a hole in his game. While Makhachev thinks Maddalena is a great striker, he believes the Australian lacks effective takedown defense. However, Makhachev notes that while almost all of Maddalena’s UFC opponents took him down, the welterweight champ can defend himself on the ground. Makhachev believes Maddalena is confident in his ground game and doesn’t make mistakes in panic.



Makhachev: JDM Doesn’t Panic When Taken Down​


“His striking is good, his boxing is very good. His wrestling not so good but he is good in the ground,” Makhachev told ESPN. “He knows how to defend, how to escape, how to get up. He have good skills on the ground… I saw his defense, a lot of guys take him down. I think all of his opponents in the UFC took him down. But he feels good on the ground. When somebody take him down, he does not panic, doesn’t make mistakes.”

Islam Makhachev Praises Jack Della Maddalena's Composure Ahead of UFC 322

Islam Makhachev (27-1) has high regard for his upcoming opponent, Jack Della Maddalena (18-2).
