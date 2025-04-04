Media Islam Makhachev plans to wait for result of Belal vs JDM before deciding his next fight

It was kind of obvious, but I don’t blame him. If Belal wins, Topuria comes knocking and He’s just another “small guy and not a proper LW contender”.
 
Topuria doesnt deserve a LW title shot right off the bat anyway. guy needs 1 win over a top LW contender IMO.

Islam vs JDM is a fight i never considered. but to be honest, that sounds like a fuckin banger
 
Islam should just move up regardless of who wins at this point

Who cares if you and Belal trained a couple times, make him run to MW if he were to defend against Jack
 
Yeah but Islam needs to prove him self at welterweight makes sense that Islam move up and fight shavkat. Winner gets the next title shot.

I actually love this though it's so funny, I'm sure Islam deserves the ww title shot over Brady, Buckley and shavkat. Why wait for that fight to play out? Islam looking to insert himself into an even more log jammed division?
 
Last edited:
This was already too predictable.
We might see the LW belt vacant after that fight, but the real question is if he is planning to take a contender fight at WW to prove himself, like he is asking from others?

What if JDM is not interested in fighting smaller men and wants a real WW as his first defense?
 
LOL.. Islam is basically denying Belal his right to a rematch if JDM wins.
 
People would have no issue if Topuria slid into an immediate title fight at 155 but think Islam fighting for the WW belt is unacceptable. Why is that?
 
richardjohnson said:
People would have no issue if Topuria slid into an immediate title fight at 155 but think Islam fighting for the WW belt is unacceptable. Why is that?

We just want him to keep the same energy. Or at least me. If Ilia needs to prove himself at LW first, then he needs to prove himself at WW too.
 
Others got the double champ opportunity with far less than Islam.

He‘s earned it but I‘d much rather WW keeps moving and Islam fights at least one more fight at LW (preferably Winner of Charles vs Arman/Topuria).

I‘d rather see the WW champ defend against this stack of contenders.

Either way, seems chances are lower if Belal wins which I expect he will.
 
Islam is simply playing chess with his next move and it has Sherdog rustled as fuck lol.
 
VinceArch said:
No offense to Belal, but I'm sure most don't care if he is denied one. Everyone was happy when Woodley didn't get a rematch.

I think Dana hated Woodley even more than Belal.

But yes... also Belal says he wants to try his luck at 185...
 
so, best case scenario, we get Islam / JDM in like october. feel the excitement
 
