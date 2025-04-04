Yeah but Islam needs to prove him self at welterweight makes sense that Islam move up and fight shavkat. Winner gets the next title shot.
We just want him to keep the same energy. Or at least me. If Ilia needs to prove himself at LW first, then he needs to prove himself at WW too.People would have no issue if Topuria slid into an immediate title fight at 155 but think Islam fighting for the WW belt is unacceptable. Why is that?
No offense to Belal, but I'm sure most don't care if he is denied one. Everyone was happy when Woodley didn't get a rematch.LOL.. Islam is basically denying Belal his right to a rematch if JDM wins.
I think Dana hated Woodley even more than Belal.No offense to Belal, but I'm sure most don't care if he is denied one. Everyone was happy when Woodley didn't get a rematch.