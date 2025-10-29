Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 119,481
- Reaction score
- 232,316
While Arman Tsarukyan was the No.1 contender, he will headline UFC Qatar against Dan Hooker on Nov. 22 at the ABHA Arena in Doha. Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title earlier this year but pulled out due to an injury. UFC CEO Dana White publicly expressed his disappointment while guaranteeing that Tsarukyan wouldn’t get the next title shot. While Makhachev knows Tsarukyan made a mistake by missing out on a title shot, he still considers “Ahalkalakets” the most deserving title contender.
With Tsarukyan out of the equation for a while, Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are the frontrunners for the next lightweight title shot against Ilia Topuria. According to Makhachev, if not Tsarukyan, Gaethje deserves a title shot over Pimblett. Makhachev notes that Pimblett’s most notable wins came against Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, whom he doesn’t consider elite competition. Makhachev doesn’t think “The Baddy” has a decent chance against Topuria.
Makhachev: Tsarukyan Deserves Lightweight Title Shot
“I feel Arman have to be next. Because this guy deserves,” Makhachev told ESPN. “He did mistake when he was supposed to fight with me. He was injured, did not come to weigh in, but he’s still No.1 in this division and he have to fight for the title. Maybe Arman, maybe Gaethje but not Paddy, for sure. Paddy beat who? Tony Ferguson. Chandler, everybody beat Chandler. He can do some things but I don’t see big chance. Honestly, it’s not a big challenge for Topuria. Arman is a really big deal… But nobody check Paddy before.”
READ HERE
Islam Makhachev: Paddy Pimblett Not a 'Big Challenge' for Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett deserves the next lightweight title shot.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh