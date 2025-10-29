Media Islam Makhachev: Paddy Pimblett Not a 'Big Challenge' for Ilia Topuria

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
119,481
Reaction score
232,316
2a2b0bba66ecbb70d78c7a95484a7b75

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett deserves the next lightweight title shot.

While Arman Tsarukyan was the No.1 contender, he will headline UFC Qatar against Dan Hooker on Nov. 22 at the ABHA Arena in Doha. Tsarukyan was originally scheduled to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title earlier this year but pulled out due to an injury. UFC CEO Dana White publicly expressed his disappointment while guaranteeing that Tsarukyan wouldn’t get the next title shot. While Makhachev knows Tsarukyan made a mistake by missing out on a title shot, he still considers “Ahalkalakets” the most deserving title contender.



With Tsarukyan out of the equation for a while, Pimblett and Justin Gaethje are the frontrunners for the next lightweight title shot against Ilia Topuria. According to Makhachev, if not Tsarukyan, Gaethje deserves a title shot over Pimblett. Makhachev notes that Pimblett’s most notable wins came against Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, whom he doesn’t consider elite competition. Makhachev doesn’t think “The Baddy” has a decent chance against Topuria.

Makhachev: Tsarukyan Deserves Lightweight Title Shot​


“I feel Arman have to be next. Because this guy deserves,” Makhachev told ESPN. “He did mistake when he was supposed to fight with me. He was injured, did not come to weigh in, but he’s still No.1 in this division and he have to fight for the title. Maybe Arman, maybe Gaethje but not Paddy, for sure. Paddy beat who? Tony Ferguson. Chandler, everybody beat Chandler. He can do some things but I don’t see big chance. Honestly, it’s not a big challenge for Topuria. Arman is a really big deal… But nobody check Paddy before.”

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Islam Makhachev: Paddy Pimblett Not a 'Big Challenge' for Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett deserves the next lightweight title shot.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
I like how Islam isn't even trying to be insulting, and just says matter of factly "everybody beat Chandler". <lol>
 
I agree and I want to see this ass whipping so badly!!🌹🍷
<smelltheroses>
 
There's a fat joke in this somewhere.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jose Beehive
Rumored Max Holloway Vs Paddy The Baddy (Title Eliminator)
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
2K
Rygu
Rygu
methrogenn
Why is MMA Media advocating giving Topuria a Welterweight Titleshot even before he wins the Lightweight Title?
Replies
18
Views
663
Tweak896
Tweak896
methrogenn
Welterweight is back to being the UFC marquee division after almost a decade
2
Replies
24
Views
739
andgonsil
andgonsil
octagonation
Media Ilia Topuria actully called out Arman Tsarukyan in his post-fight Interview but Joe Rogan kinda forced Paddy into the conversation
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
Alpha_T83
Does Ilia Topuria pull out of UFC 317 now?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
5K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,976
Messages
58,016,061
Members
175,905
Latest member
Neinlives

Share this page

Back
Top