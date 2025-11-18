Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria - Who do you rank higher on the all-time greatest MMA fighters?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 41,374
- Reaction score
- 57,734
Both of their careers are still ongoing, but so far who is higher up on the totem pole of the greatest fighters.
And where do you rank them overall?
Here's my top 10.
Fedor Emelianenko
George St-Pierre
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
Jose Aldo
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Demetrious Johnson
Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria
Dan Henderson
And where do you rank them overall?
Here's my top 10.
Fedor Emelianenko
George St-Pierre
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
Jose Aldo
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Demetrious Johnson
Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria
Dan Henderson