Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria - Who do you rank higher on the all-time greatest MMA fighters?

Who do you rank higher in the all-time greatest MMA fighters?

Both of their careers are still ongoing, but so far who is higher up on the totem pole of the greatest fighters.

And where do you rank them overall?

Here's my top 10.

Fedor Emelianenko
George St-Pierre
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
Jose Aldo
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Demetrious Johnson
Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria
Dan Henderson
 
Pretty solid list. Forgetting DC is crime tho. And Makhachev is barely here now, Topuria isn't here at all yet. Also Matt Hughes should rank in the lower top 10. Some slight corrections IMO

1- George St-Pierre
2- Jon Jones
3- Fedor Emelianenko
4- Demetrious Johnson
5- Daniel Cormier
5ex-aequo- Anderson Silva
6- Jose Aldo
7- Matt Hughes
8- Khabib Nurmagomedov
9- Dan Henderson
10-Islam Makhachev

Makhachev could go way higher once his career ends, so could Ilia. But you don't judge a book until it has ended, for reference BJ Penn
 
Last edited:
Are you docking BJ Penn for losing a lot post prime or something? He's definitely up there with some of these guys.

Gomi, Uno, Pulver were all the #1 ranked LWs at one point and Penn finished them all. Finished Hughes who was #1 WW and arguably P4P. Beat Sherk who was an unbeaten UFC Champion.

I think people focus way too much on Sanchez, Florian, and Edgar (who most people thought he beat the first time), as if his career only existed post 2009. BJ Penn literally beat every LW he ever fought and finished them on top of that before Frankie Edgar.

Even Penn's "whatever wins" are guys like Matt Serra who was a champion. He's beaten more notable opponents than Khabib has even if he has taken losses (he wasn't calculated like Khabib was).
 
Interesting you have Matt Hughes that high. Also where is Anderson Silva?
 
Topuria at the moment is a couple of fights behind. His three best wins are better than Islam's though even though 2/3 of them are mutual opponents. It's pretty impressive he knocked out Holloway at 145.

After that though his next best win is Emmett. That's a good win, but more like when Khabib beat Barboza or something.

I think Topuria might end up above Islam though. Topuria is not even 30 years old yet. 4 more years of active fighting is 8 high level fights, and he would only be 32 by then. That's pretty crazy.
 
I want to include him but the losing streak of how many fights in the end of his career diminishes his claim honestly. I was a big fan back in the day.
 
That's fair my friend. To each their own. : - )
 
Ilia is only 28 years old Vs Mak at 34 so there's gonna be plenty of Ilias career left, impressive that he's already in the conversation.

Right now I got Mak ahead.
 
This is really simple:

Both Topuria and Makhachev are current 2 division champions. So, they're equal on that.
Topuria is the 4th best FW of all time while Makhachev is the best LW of all time.
Topuria has won 9 UFC fights in a row while Makhachev has won 16 UFC fights in a row.

They both have the same amount of bonuses with 6 each, although Topuria has a way better bonus streak with 6 in a row and that's a active bonus streak.
Topuria has more Performance of the Night bonuses with 5 compared to Makhacehev's 3 while Makhacehv has more Fight of the Night bonuses with 3 compared to Topuria's 1.

What Makhachev has done with his last 16 fights is:
- become the LW GOAT
- become a 2 division champion
- obtain the longest win streak in UFC history.

To have all 3 of those accolades is crazy.

Also, Makhacehev is among the 4 champions that are both divisional GOAT and 2 division champion, with the other 3 being: GSP, Nunes and Jones.


To conclude: currently Makhachev is way higher on the GOAT list than Topuria but Topuria has the age and skills to take his record at LW and most likely surpass him.
 
how can the 2 opponents Islam & Ilia share be better wins for Ilia if Islam beat them before & when they were younger on long win-streaks , Ilia's best wins are Islam's sloppy seconds, Islam beat Volk when he was on a 22 win streak undefeatd for 10 years, Islam snatched Oliveira win streak of 11 fights ; Ilia beat them when they were on a one fight win streak for Oliveira & Volk on a losing streak. You're carzy if you thinks Ila's wins are better because they are Kos!
 
Would be incredible to see someone accomplish more than Islam even if Islam stopped fighting now. I just can't see anyone manage to beat Islam unless his name is Shavkat perhaps.
 
Top hasn't earned top 10 all-time yet. He is miles behind Islam in that category. The guy is still single digit in UFC fights.
 
How is Khabib above Islam at this point?
Only thing Khabib has in undefeated but Islam has one fluke loss.
Islam has out done Khabib in All areas
 
