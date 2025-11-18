Islam Makhachev or Ilia Topuria - Who do you rank higher on the all-time greatest MMA fighters?

This is really simple:



Both Topuria and Makhachev are current 2 division champions. So, they're equal on that.

Topuria is the 4th best FW of all time while Makhachev is the best LW of all time.

Topuria has won 9 UFC fights in a row while Makhachev has won 16 UFC fights in a row.



They both have the same amount of bonuses with 6 each, although Topuria has a way better bonus streak with 6 in a row and that's a active bonus streak.

Topuria has more Performance of the Night bonuses with 5 compared to Makhacehev's 3 while Makhacehv has more Fight of the Night bonuses with 3 compared to Topuria's 1.



What Makhachev has done with his last 16 fights is:

- become the LW GOAT

- become a 2 division champion

- obtain the longest win streak in UFC history.



To have all 3 of those accolades is crazy.



Also, Makhacehev is among the 4 champions that are both divisional GOAT and 2 division champion, with the other 3 being: GSP, Nunes and Jones.





To conclude: currently Makhachev is way higher on the GOAT list than Topuria but Topuria has the age and skills to take his record at LW and most likely surpass him.