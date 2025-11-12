Islam Makhachev Lists Fighters Who Need '2-3 Years Dagestan' Program

GettyImages-1465193906.jpg

Islam Makhachev doesn’t think all UFC fighters need to enroll in the “2-3 years Dagestan” project.

Makhachev’s advice to Daniel Cormier to send his kids to “Dagestan 2-3 years and forget” has become a cult statement over the years. The former lightweight champ was recently asked by ESPN to weigh in on a list of fighters regarding their need to go to Dagestan to improve their wrestling.


While Conor McGregor might need some time in Dagestan, Makhachev said that he is not allowed,due to obvious reasons. Makhachev believes Sean Brady’s wrestling is good enough to avoid the Dagestani training. Makhachev doesn’t think Ilia Topuria needs the program as he is from Georgia, which also has strong wrestling roots. Kamaru Usman was also spared considering his wrestling pedigree.

However, Makhachev believes Ian Garry, Michael Chandler, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena could all do with some time in Dagestan. As for Paddy Pimblett, Makhachev believes “The Baddy” needs to permanently shift to Dagestan to learn wrestling.

Makhachev Weighs in On Dagestan Training Candidates:​


Conor McGregor: No, not allowed.
Sean Brady: No. He don’t have to come.
Ian Garry: Machado, yeah he have to spend some time in Dagestan.
Paddy Pimblett: He have to live in Dagestan to learn how to wrestle.
Ilia Topuria: Our neighbor.
Michael Chandler: Yeah, for cardio he have to come.
Kamaru Usman: He’s already been there.
Leon Edwards: He was training at AKA before, he can come.
Jack Della Maddalena: It’s good area for him, welcome.

fjodor said:
Why do they all train in the US if Dagestan is the best place to train? Where was the success before Khabib went to AKA?
AKA is one of the very best MMA gyms, granted. It does not focus on wrestling as much as Dagestani wrestling schools, sinse it's, well, an MMA gym.
 
Ian Garry and Paddy Pimblett with good wrestling would be scary.
 
How long will Mak need to stay in Perth to train if JDM wins? ........
 
Having those 10 guys in Dagestan would double the GDP of the country.
Now that's smart.
 
Paddy is really good on the ground in General. He just dislikes him.
 
TimeToTrain said:
Hilarious

You know whats hilarious? That someone believe that "dagestan is top shit". Did u see level of Khabib before he left to USA? What about his fight with Tibau? Go and watch it...

BTW why Makhachev needed to go into USA for sparrings vs JDM when Dagestan is so good and have best fighters?

Only what is good about Dagestan is their natural food, but is it something special? Hell no!

No one freaking needs to go there, meanwhile i can 100% tell u that 99% of citizens of Dagestan wants to get out of there....pure fact... :D
 
