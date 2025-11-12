Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev’s advice to Daniel Cormier to send his kids to “Dagestan 2-3 years and forget” has become a cult statement over the years. The former lightweight champ was recently asked by ESPN to weigh in on a list of fighters regarding their need to go to Dagestan to improve their wrestling.
While Conor McGregor might need some time in Dagestan, Makhachev said that he is not allowed,due to obvious reasons. Makhachev believes Sean Brady’s wrestling is good enough to avoid the Dagestani training. Makhachev doesn’t think Ilia Topuria needs the program as he is from Georgia, which also has strong wrestling roots. Kamaru Usman was also spared considering his wrestling pedigree.
However, Makhachev believes Ian Garry, Michael Chandler, Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena could all do with some time in Dagestan. As for Paddy Pimblett, Makhachev believes “The Baddy” needs to permanently shift to Dagestan to learn wrestling.
Makhachev Weighs in On Dagestan Training Candidates:
Conor McGregor: No, not allowed.
Sean Brady: No. He don’t have to come.
Ian Garry: Machado, yeah he have to spend some time in Dagestan.
Paddy Pimblett: He have to live in Dagestan to learn how to wrestle.
Ilia Topuria: Our neighbor.
Michael Chandler: Yeah, for cardio he have to come.
Kamaru Usman: He’s already been there.
Leon Edwards: He was training at AKA before, he can come.
Jack Della Maddalena: It’s good area for him, welcome.
READ HERE
Islam Makhachev Lists Fighters Who Need '2-3 Years Dagestan' Program
Islam Makhachev doesn’t think all UFC fighters need to enroll in the “2-3 years Dagestan” project.
www.sherdog.com
