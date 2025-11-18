Islam Makhachev Jokes That Coaching Has Aged Khabib Nurmagomedov

4ea53d9c-887b-11eb-b55b-f690abcc0fed_image_hires_143928.jpg

Islam Makhachev takes responsibility for any grey hairs on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head.

As always, Nurmagomedov was in Makhachev’s corner when he beat Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title at UFC 322 on Saturday. While Makhachev dominated Maddalena (18-3) on the ground, he would have preferred striking some more against the Australian. However, his coach, Javier Mendez, and mentor, Nurmagomedov (29-0), urged him to take the easy route to victory.



“Javier and Khabib blocked my striking,” Makhachev said on the ESPN post-fight show. “I can strike with anyone, but they say, ‘Take him down, hold him, why do you have to go hard?’”

Makhachev (28-1) belongs to the talented pool of Dagestani fighters originally coached by Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap. Abdulmanap had correctly predicted that Makhachev would take over the UFC’s lightweight division after Khabib’s retirement. After Abdulmanap’s demise in 2020, “The Eagle” retired from the sport as the undefeated champion.

Nurmagomedov has since taken over the coach’s role for his teammates alongside American Kickboxing Academy head coach Mendez. Nurmagomedov is extremely passionate while cornering his teammates. Makhachev recently revealed that the UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t use the microphone provided by the UFC while cornering. Nurmagomedov even turns the corner camera away from himself to avoid getting recorded. Makhachev jokes that Nurmagomedov has lost a few years worrying about his teammates. The newly crowned welterweight champ is grateful to Nurmagomedov for dedicating his post-fight career to his team.

This Guy is Nervous​


“That’s why Khabib never puts the microphone in his pocket, and that’s why they [UFC] turn the camera in the corner. This guy is nervous,” Makhachev said. “He became old because of us, because of team. I really appreciate him because he finished fighting but spent all his life with us.”

Islam Makhachev Jokes That Coaching Has Aged Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev takes responsibility for any grey hairs on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head.
Was it the coaching that aged Khabib or the late night bath tub parties?
 
Khabib is a great coach and a better friend. I wonder how long he'll keep coaching after this group retires.
 
It's all of the cocaine from hanging out with Dana and Ali
 
Islam should not make fun of DC again for being so fat as a former champion. Khabib looks untrained. That photo screams high blood pressure :D
I hope Dana does his blood count with all the roids and bad eating habits.
 
It's also turned Khabib into a Heavyweight.
 
fjodor said:
Islam should not make fun of DC again for being so fat as a former champion. Khabib looks untrained. That photo screams high blood pressure :D
I hope Dana does his blood count with all the roids and bad eating habits.
