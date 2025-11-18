Islam Makhachev Jokes That Coaching Has Aged Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kung Fu Kowboy
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 134,499
- Reaction score
- 272,296
As always, Nurmagomedov was in Makhachev’s corner when he beat Jack Della Maddalena to win the welterweight title at UFC 322 on Saturday. While Makhachev dominated Maddalena (18-3) on the ground, he would have preferred striking some more against the Australian. However, his coach, Javier Mendez, and mentor, Nurmagomedov (29-0), urged him to take the easy route to victory.
“Javier and Khabib blocked my striking,” Makhachev said on the ESPN post-fight show. “I can strike with anyone, but they say, ‘Take him down, hold him, why do you have to go hard?’”
Makhachev (28-1) belongs to the talented pool of Dagestani fighters originally coached by Nurmagomedov’s father, Abdulmanap. Abdulmanap had correctly predicted that Makhachev would take over the UFC’s lightweight division after Khabib’s retirement. After Abdulmanap’s demise in 2020, “The Eagle” retired from the sport as the undefeated champion.
Nurmagomedov has since taken over the coach’s role for his teammates alongside American Kickboxing Academy head coach Mendez. Nurmagomedov is extremely passionate while cornering his teammates. Makhachev recently revealed that the UFC Hall of Famer doesn’t use the microphone provided by the UFC while cornering. Nurmagomedov even turns the corner camera away from himself to avoid getting recorded. Makhachev jokes that Nurmagomedov has lost a few years worrying about his teammates. The newly crowned welterweight champ is grateful to Nurmagomedov for dedicating his post-fight career to his team.
This Guy is Nervous
“That’s why Khabib never puts the microphone in his pocket, and that’s why they [UFC] turn the camera in the corner. This guy is nervous,” Makhachev said. “He became old because of us, because of team. I really appreciate him because he finished fighting but spent all his life with us.”
READ HERE
Islam Makhachev Jokes That Coaching Has Aged Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev takes responsibility for any grey hairs on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh @Slapjit