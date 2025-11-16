Media Islam Makhachev Is more popular worldwide then both Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira according to google trends

This debunks the fallcy that Ilia Topuria is a bigger star which is not the case and even in the North American market Islam has better stats then Ilia.

If you follow the social media traffic and fight interests created currently Khamzat Chimaev is the biggest star in the UFC currently followed by Islam Makhachev then Ilia comes 3rd and Alex Pereira 4th. These are mainly the only real stars in the UFC currently active. Adesanya is on his way out. The gap is not large between Khamzat, Makhachev and Ilia very close while Pereira little below them but not that far off and all 5 mentioned are worldstars.

Makhachev is still trending upwards currently but it would still land over UFC 321 and Ilia´s fight and perhaps a bit below UFC 219.

The North American market itself is tiny compared to the worldwide and kinda of irrelevant since there is no PPV hence you either a world star or not meaning being a star in one region or country doesn´t mean much.

1763285501349.png
 
And Khamzat has more followers than all of 'em.

Shergog's gonna have a tough time with it, but Islam and Khamzat are already, and are gonna be the faces of this shit for some time to come.
 
I'm not sure if I believe this stuff, but lets say I did.

We all know the reason Islam has any popularity is because he benefitted from the Khabib juice that Khabib got from Conor, that Conor got from Mayweather.

This is all a result of Floyd vs Conor, and Khabib vs Conor that came after.

Guys like Ilia or Alex got their fans through just the fights alone, it's a gigantic difference. Islam is finally making a real name for himself historically, but the real fanfare is from the legacy of Khabib, Conor, and Floyd.
 
Dana was right, it is a muslim thing. They think very highly of muslim athletes, so when a fighters says alhamdulila or allah akbar, it is automatically a few million followers.
 
You do realize that worldwide doesn't make a geographic distinction but just aggregates all the results? You can have 50M muslims in Africa searching for Islam and it just adds to it.
 
Steve Fox said:
You do realize that worldwide doesn't make a geographic distinction but just aggregates all the results? You can have 50M muslims in Africa searching for Islam and it just adds to it.
Islam has better stats then Ilia everywhere including China, Japan and South Korea etc etc.. He is a better fighter and attracts more interest in most markets. Ilia beats Islam only in Spain, Portugal and Argentina, Uruuguay and Chile BUT not even in UK
 
One google trends screenshot does not debunk or prove anything.
 
Travis Alexander said:
“Islam” is just a higher ranked google search term.

I’d imagine there is a lot of ppc and SEO surrounding that word in general

This is why “Muhammad” Ali is the most famous boxer of all time.. look into it.

<EdgyBrah>
Don't get in the way of his insanity with demonstrable facts!

Your facts don't care about his feelings!
 
Goatachev bless.

Honestly though, I remember some other articles about Ilia not selling as much as we would expect and its a little surprising. Spanish stars normally cross over well.

Either way, yeah Islam is pretty big.
 
oski said:
And Khamzat has more followers than all of 'em.

Shergog's gonna have a tough time with it, but Islam and Khamzat are already, and are gonna be the faces of this shit for some time to come.
How many fights you think they got left?

Khamzat only fights once a year and both guys have talked about retirement.
 
Khamzat Chimaev is definitely the biggest star in the UFC currently.

The guy can´t go out and shop pretty much in most of the countries he lives in Sweden, UAE, UK, US etc etc. Aspinall can walk free in UK without security but Khamzat can´t and that is in the UK.

The security couldn´t bring him out of a restuarant in Manchester as it got completely crowded from the entrance all the way to the street.

he was in a small country in Central Europe call Luxembourg and his hotel got crowded with singing fans and fanfare all day and he brought out almost the entire country.

Even in Jacksonville Airport he had extra security to escort him and the same in Chicago he can´t walk the city without heavy security, he gets mogged everywhere.

In Sweden he had to change addresses like several times a year due to people and fans showing up at his home everyday crowding his place
 
Yes, if he got a finish tonight his star power would be through the roof.
 
It doesn´t matter where they fight in the US or Canada Islam will have more fans inside the crowd
 
Completely wrong take. It always matters hwo strong the economy is from where the interests and views are from. 2 & 3rd world countries matter much less commercially then rich countries. Even if you check how much youtube pays for a milion views from NA compared to Pakistan you will see some facts.

Paramout will sell more adds for rich countries then low economies. Also look at where the UFC events take place and tickets are sold.

World star on clicks is whatever. It´s still something yes but it does make a difference what market.
 
Gamer007 said:
I'm not sure if I believe this stuff, but lets say I did.

We all know the reason Islam has any popularity is because he beenfitted from the Khabib juice that Khabib got from Conor, that Conor got from Mayweather.

This is all a result of Floyd vs Conor, and Khabib vs Conor that came after.

Guys like Ilia or Alex got their fans through just the fights alone, it's a gigantic difference. Islam is finally making a real name for himself historically, but the real fanfare is from the legacy of Khabib, Conor, and Floyd.
Islam was a world champion in combat sambo long before people knew him for his affiliation to Khabib

His greatness stands independent of Khabib.
 
