This debunks the fallcy that Ilia Topuria is a bigger star which is not the case and even in the North American market Islam has better stats then Ilia.If you follow the social media traffic and fight interests created currently Khamzat Chimaev is the biggest star in the UFC currently followed by Islam Makhachev then Ilia comes 3rd and Alex Pereira 4th. These are mainly the only real stars in the UFC currently active. Adesanya is on his way out. The gap is not large between Khamzat, Makhachev and Ilia very close while Pereira little below them but not that far off and all 5 mentioned are worldstars.Makhachev is still trending upwards currently but it would still land over UFC 321 and Ilia´s fight and perhaps a bit below UFC 219.The North American market itself is tiny compared to the worldwide and kinda of irrelevant since there is no PPV hence you either a world star or not meaning being a star in one region or country doesn´t mean much.