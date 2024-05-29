Charles Oliviera with Khabib Wrestling Training?!
Colby just likes fighting guys with some name value and who he has a wrestling advantage over. That's about it.Don’t really see the appeal for Oliveira vs Colby. There are better fights for both guys in their own divisions and it just enables Colby to continue to duck everyone relevant at WW.
He could work on his preexisting counter wrestling game and entries into subs off of TDD.Could Charles learn anything in wrestling, and be able to implement it in just one fight camp, working with Team Eagle? Other than what he already knows?
Many years ago, a good idea. Now, I think it would be counterproductive.
Just my opinion.
Surprised he wasn't pushing for the Nick Diaz fight tbh
Yes, of course I understand what he COULD possibly learn. But to learn, and apply it in virtual real time is very difficult. It takes repetition usually. And in just one fight camp, that means ignoring some other potential aspect of the fight.He could work on his preexisting counter wrestling game and entries into subs off of TDD.