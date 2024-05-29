GreatSaintGuillotine said: He could work on his preexisting counter wrestling game and entries into subs off of TDD. Click to expand...

Yes, of course I understand what he COULD possibly learn. But to learn, and apply it in virtual real time is very difficult. It takes repetition usually. And in just one fight camp, that means ignoring some other potential aspect of the fight.I think just keep doing what has obviously worked in the past is what you fall back on. At this point in your (Oliveira) career. Instead of trying to re-invent the wheel in a few months.Dern has had 6 years in the UFC to improve her TD. But she could have actually afforded to sacrifice her bjj, in training, to learn how the fuck to take somebody down. Because she is world class in bjj. If I’m not mistaken, the most decorated wmma fighter in UFC history in BJJ.Know what I mean?And Charles probably isn’t going to pick up world class anything in a couple of months.In that context it all figures into the gameplan for each new fight.