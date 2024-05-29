Media Islam Makhachev Invites Charles Oliviera To Train Together For Fight Vs Colby Covington

They both clearly respect each other. It's wholesome to see. Maybe Charles and Islam fans can come together?

Don’t really see the appeal for Oliveira vs Colby. There are better fights for both guys in their own divisions and it just enables Colby to continue to duck everyone relevant at WW.
 
Colby just likes fighting guys with some name value and who he has a wrestling advantage over. That's about it.
 
Could Charles learn anything in wrestling, and be able to implement it in just one fight camp, working with Team Eagle? Other than what he already knows?

Many years ago, a good idea. Now, I think it would be counterproductive.

Just my opinion.
 
He could work on his preexisting counter wrestling game and entries into subs off of TDD.
 
Yes, of course I understand what he COULD possibly learn. But to learn, and apply it in virtual real time is very difficult. It takes repetition usually. And in just one fight camp, that means ignoring some other potential aspect of the fight.

I think just keep doing what has obviously worked in the past is what you fall back on. At this point in your (Oliveira) career. Instead of trying to re-invent the wheel in a few months.

Dern has had 6 years in the UFC to improve her TD. But she could have actually afforded to sacrifice her bjj, in training, to learn how the fuck to take somebody down. Because she is world class in bjj. If I’m not mistaken, the most decorated wmma fighter in UFC history in BJJ.

Know what I mean?

And Charles probably isn’t going to pick up world class anything in a couple of months.

In that context it all figures into the gameplan for each new fight.
 
