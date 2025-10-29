Kowboy On Sherdog
Topuria was originally chasing a lightweight title fight against Makhachev, who was contemplating a move to welterweight. When Makhachev’s friend Belal Muhammad lost his welterweight strap to Jack Della Maddalena earlier this year, the Dagestani vacated his belt and announced a move to 170 pounds. Makhachev is scheduled to challenge Maddalena for the title at UFC 322 on Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Meanwhile, Topuria won the vacant lightweight title by knocking out former champ Charles Oliveira in June.
Topuria is expected to defend his title sometime early next year. “El Matador” is then willing to move up to welterweight if Makhachev defeats Maddalena. Makhachev is also interested in a matchup against Topuria at the UFC White House event in June 2026. Makhachev believes there are no matchups that could be a bigger draw than theirs at the White House. Makhachev also prefers Topuria moving up to welterweight and jokes that it would cost Dana White more if he had to move down to lightweight.
‘Which Fight Is Gonna Be Bigger Than This?’
“He want to fight in White House. And I also want to be there,” Makhachev told ESPN. “It's gonna be big fight for MMA community. People want this fight. If UFC want this fight, we can do this… I know UFC want to do some big fight in White House. Which fight gonna be bigger than this?... If he come [to welterweight] it’s gonna be better for me. If I have to cut to 155 [pounds] then it’s gonna be hard and Dana White have to pay for this [laughs].”
