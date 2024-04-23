- Honestly, I'm a little bit surprised about how this fight finished, because in my opinion, I think Justin can finish Max. But how Holloway instead did, you know, he deserves all the hypefrom this fight. Because he knocked out the guy who has good power in his hands, and also beat him all rounds, you know.- If he beats a couple more guys in my division we can fight, but I don't want to give him this chance now because I have some contenders that I have to beat. Now we have Dustinand after that we have Arman. So I think I have some jobs to do in my division, and he feels that he has the same in his division. Maybe if he can finish Topuria and I finish those nexttwo fights, maybe. But I have my dream fight that I have to fight for. It's the next division at 170, I have to fight with Leon Edwards.- Yes, because I already gave some chances to fighters coming up from 145. That's why. I need my chance for the second belt, as honestly, I don't have like, any exciting fights becauseDustin now is off a single win, and then we have Arman and I already beat this guy. So I don't have any more jobs to do in my division. My honest opinion, and I think I have a chance aweight up so they'll have to give me that chance by then. Because I already beat the old guys.- Arman? No, I'm not surprised. This guy has been talking about a rematch all his life but, I don't remember if this was the third or fourth time the UFC gave him this chance to fight with me.And he said no. It's not surprising. The UFC told me 'we'll give you an opponent after UFC 300 is finished' but in my mind I already knew that if Arman would beat Oliveira, he'd never take this fight.So that's why.