Media Islam Makhachev: I'm getting out of fights in my division, nothing exciting there. Hoping to get Leon fight with 2 wins.

1713896478094.png



Holloway came up from FW and beat Justin Gaethje, who looked like the most qualified potential challenger to fight you. Are you surprised that Max doesn't try
and angle for a fight with you?

- Honestly, I'm a little bit surprised about how this fight finished, because in my opinion, I think Justin can finish Max. But how Holloway instead did, you know, he deserves all the hype
from this fight. Because he knocked out the guy who has good power in his hands, and also beat him all rounds, you know.

But would you be interested in a Max Holloway fight?

- If he beats a couple more guys in my division we can fight, but I don't want to give him this chance now because I have some contenders that I have to beat. Now we have Dustin
and after that we have Arman. So I think I have some jobs to do in my division, and he feels that he has the same in his division. Maybe if he can finish Topuria and I finish those next
two fights, maybe. But I have my dream fight that I have to fight for. It's the next division at 170, I have to fight with Leon Edwards.

So that's the idea, that you're angling to go up in weight?

- Yes, because I already gave some chances to fighters coming up from 145. That's why. I need my chance for the second belt, as honestly, I don't have like, any exciting fights because
Dustin now is off a single win, and then we have Arman and I already beat this guy. So I don't have any more jobs to do in my division. My honest opinion, and I think I have a chance a
weight up so they'll have to give me that chance by then. Because I already beat the old guys.

Speaking of Arman though, as you mentioned you beat him before in his UFC debut, so are you surpised at all that he turned down to fight you in June due to short notice?

- Arman? No, I'm not surprised. This guy has been talking about a rematch all his life but, I don't remember if this was the third or fourth time the UFC gave him this chance to fight with me.
And he said no. It's not surprising. The UFC told me 'we'll give you an opponent after UFC 300 is finished' but in my mind I already knew that if Arman would beat Oliveira, he'd never take this fight.
So that's why.
 
Nothing wrong with a fighter seeking the biggest opportunity he can get. If he beats Poirier & Tsarukyan he should get a shot at whoever's holding the welterweight belt next year.
 
He beat Oliveira like he owed him money. Get over it.
Yeah also people keep bringing up Gamrot as the backup for UFC 294 like Islam was shook or something lol. Islam didn't give a f who they put in there with him. UFC didn't want to put Gamrot in there if they could help it because it would've tanked the PPV sales. He was the "break glass in case of emergency" backup if things went to shit in the final days before the event. Not the backup they wanted to build the event around when Oliveira pulled out with nearly 2 weeks to go, if they could help it.
 
Max has to beat a few more LW's to get a shot but Islam gets to go straight to the WW champ?
If Islam successfully defends the LW belt 2 more times he'd have the all time record for most LW defenses with 4, that's grounds to go challenge for a 2nd belt if he gets that far.
 
This division hopping will not stop unless weight cutting is regulated. If you are fine with how weight cutting works, please don’t act surprised when champs fight up. After all, they are just going for a belt in their natural division and some would even have to cut some in that case as well.
 
People begged for champs to jump weight and this is the result. Nobody wants to defend they just want to get a free title shot. That’s why we have no long reigning or established champions. Seems tide is turning and people are getting tired of it fortunately.
 
There are more fighters in the division than Oliveira.
Yeah and Islam is about to whoop Poirier in that main event in June that you said would never happen, that'll be another lightweight to add to the resume. ;)
 
Yeah and Islam is about to whoop Poirier in that main event in June that you said would never happen, that'll be another lightweight to add to the resume. ;)
This'll get everyone riled up:
Former featherweight, Dustin Poirier
 
Yeah and Islam is about to whoop Poirier in that main event in June that you said would never happen, that'll be another lightweight to add to the resume. ;)
Great. His goal should be to break Khabib's title defense record and then add on a few more to cement himself as lightweight GOAT.

We already had to deal with the disappointment of Khabib retiring too early and now Islam is talking about leaving the division. What happened to being a dominant champ? Jones, GSP, Silva, Aldo, Mighty Mouse. These are careers that every fighter should aspire to.

I'd be far more interested in Islam moving up to another division if he had a career like those names.
 
