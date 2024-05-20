Media Islam Makhachev: "I'll Be Stupid To Say No" To Conor Mcgregor Being Next - Lays Out Next 3 Fights

Says He'll Fight Mcgregor Next in August/September if offered and beats Chanlder instead of Arman then fight Arman in December then going up for WW title against the winner.

 
I can see Conor making the claim the LW belt means nothing to him and he wants the BMF belt from Max :rolleyes:
 
VinceArch said:
I can see Conor making the claim the LW belt means nothing to him and he wants the BMF belt from Max :rolleyes:
Conor's problem was trying to pick an easy fight with Poirier because he beat him in the past. Different weight class, less experienced then, etc. Poirier sparked him. Poirier lost any fear when he took McG's best shots.

Conor gets retired if he fights Max. Different weight class, a lot more experience now, survived wars, etc..

Conor would have had a better chance if he fought someone new like Homer Simpson aka Gaethge. He'd have the element of surprise and his aura.
 
Black9 said:
Says He'll Fight Mcgregor Next in August/September if offered and beats Chanlder instead of Arman then fight Arman in December then going up for WW title against the winner.

Following in Jon Jones’ footsteps. Fight overmatched guys from the division below and chase money fights instead of real contenders.
Welcome to the WWFC era.
 
He's not going to fight Conor could you imagine the beating he'd put on him tho it would be worst than what khabib did to him
 
StoneWT said:
Conor's problem was trying to pick an easy fight with Poirier because he beat him in the past. Different weight class, less experienced then, etc. Poirier sparked him. Poirier lost any fear when he took McG's best shots.

Conor gets retired if he fights Max. Different weight class, a lot more experience now, survived wars, etc..

Conor would have had a better chance if he fought someone new like Homer Simpson aka Gaethge. He'd have the element of surprise and his aura.
Gaethje would kick Conor’s leg off. Conor couldn’t deal with Dustin’s leg kicks so Justin would literally disable him.
 
StoneWT said:
Conor's problem was trying to pick an easy fight with Poirier because he beat him in the past. Different weight class, less experienced then, etc. Poirier sparked him. Poirier lost any fear when he took McG's best shots.

Conor gets retired if he fights Max. Different weight class, a lot more experience now, survived wars, etc..

Conor would have had a better chance if he fought someone new like Homer Simpson aka Gaethge. He'd have the element of surprise and his aura.
If only Conor knew this.
 
No one says no to Colin McCracken.
 
Islam just called Khabib stupid. Is normal.
 
