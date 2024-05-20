Conor's problem was trying to pick an easy fight with Poirier because he beat him in the past. Different weight class, less experienced then, etc. Poirier sparked him. Poirier lost any fear when he took McG's best shots.



Conor gets retired if he fights Max. Different weight class, a lot more experience now, survived wars, etc..



Conor would have had a better chance if he fought someone new like Homer Simpson aka Gaethge. He'd have the element of surprise and his aura.