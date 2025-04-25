BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,922
- Reaction score
- 44,636
Topuria fight loading…?
It's a great fight plus at least one annoying fanbase will implode spectacularly. One of the best fights the UFC could make right now.Everyone here who wanted Islam to duck Ilia just let out a high-pitched annoyed groan
and when he wins, you will let out your high pitched annoying groan about how he only beat another FW..Everyone here who wanted Islam to duck Ilia just let out a high-pitched annoyed groan
and everyone who thought he was ducking has to admit he wasn't like they did with merab-umarEveryone here who wanted Islam to duck Ilia just let out a high-pitched annoyed groan
and everyone who thought he was ducking has to admit he wasn't like they did with merab-umar
and when he wins, you will let out your high pitched annoying groan about how he only beat another FW..
That should be a thing …how many said Jones retired after the Reyes fight ….apologies are in orderDo Sherdoggies ever apologize for consistently posting negative shit, after these big fights actually get confirmed/happen??
If Ilia loses to Islam, he should walk around with a “I’m not just another FW” t shirt for a year.He's not starting training camp for a ww title fight lol, has to be Topuria, which is dope. Expect them to announce soon.