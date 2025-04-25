News Islam Makhachev has started training camp for his next fight

he's clearly training on his IG story and I saw someone say he was in the mountains which is where he goes to train for his camps so he's likely fighting at 317 against Ilia. DDP's coach also said the UFC has something planned as the main event which is why ddp didn't fight at 317 and the only fight bigger than ddp-khamzat that could headline 317 is Islam Ilia
 
Do Sherdoggies ever apologize for consistently posting negative shit, after these big fights actually get confirmed/happen??🐶💻🤡
 
Alvero Calmanero is hired and working with/paid by Ilia's team.

Check out his profile, youtube etc.

0 credibility anything Mak related.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Do Sherdoggies ever apologize for consistently posting negative shit, after these big fights actually get confirmed/happen??🐶💻🤡
That should be a thing …how many said Jones retired after the Reyes fight ….apologies are in order
 
tritestill said:
He's not starting training camp for a ww title fight lol, has to be Topuria, which is dope. Expect them to announce soon.
If Ilia loses to Islam, he should walk around with a “I’m not just another FW” t shirt for a year.
 
