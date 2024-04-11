Media Islam Makhachev fires back at Max Holloway with a reminder

Islam fights. He jumped into the FW fights a little quickly but Volk earned it.
 
I have a question for ''Ali wrote that'' people
If Ali wrote those tweets then either fighters agree with what Ali say or Ali is the real boss so he can write anything he wants.
Which one is it?
Because i won't be okay with my manager pretending to be me and write something completely different to my personality.

BTW Islam likes talking trash in interviews but you guys probably say ''Islam didn't say that, Ali made him say that by tricking him because his english is not great!''
 
Only 2 guys ranked in the top 8 Makhachev fought are Oliveira and Arman, Oliveira was the champ at the time and Arman wasn't ranked back when he first fought Islam. Cut/ban Islam for life!

Edit: also eradicate him from this earth too!!
 
Fatback96 said:
Reminder: Argument started from Islam shitting on Max vs Gaethje fight.
To be honest, 90% of Sherdog was shitting on it when it was announced.

A distinguished circle of Sherdoggers were alleging collusion between the UFC and Makhachev to book Gaethje in a meaningless fight against Max so that Islam can duck Gaethje (who they then went on to say was a gimme for Islam due to his lack of ground game in the next thread).

It seems now the fight isn't so bad?

Idk, I think it's still a waste of both fighters time. Entertaining? Yes. Meaningful for the divisions? Not really.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Only 2 guys ranked in the top 8 Makhachev fought are Oliveira and Arman, Oliveira was the champ at the time and Arman wasn't ranked back when he first fought Islam. Cut/ban Islam for life!

Edit: also eradicate him from this earth too!!
Oliveira has the same amount of ranked wins as Islam and Gaethje has less :eek: What the hell happens to them?
 
Joinho10 said:
The notion that Islam is an inactive champ is so so forced
Yep. Everyone seems to love Leon right now but the guy hasn’t fought more than twice in a year since 2015 but they single Islam out as the one that doesn’t fight enough. There’s no legitimate reason for these claims other than people disliking Islam.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Maybe Islam doesn't care what he writes I don't know. Me saying Ali probably wrote that is not excusing Islam of anything.
 
Bragging about how active you were in the past just proves they're absolutely right to wonder why you suddenly stopped.
 
