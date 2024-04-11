I have a question for ''Ali wrote that'' people

If Ali wrote those tweets then either fighters agree with what Ali say or Ali is the real boss so he can write anything he wants.

Which one is it?

Because i won't be okay with my manager pretending to be me and write something completely different to my personality.



BTW Islam likes talking trash in interviews but you guys probably say ''Islam didn't say that, Ali made him say that by tricking him because his english is not great!''