Islam fights. He jumped into the FW fights a little quickly but Volk earned it.
The first fight against Volk, the winner of Islam/Oliveira was going to get Volk, no matter what.
The second time, Oliveira pulled-out.
Cut? I say banned for life!
To be honest, 90% of Sherdog was shitting on it when it was announced.Reminder: Argument started from Islam shitting on Max vs Gaethje fight.
Well, we can't have him in our social club anymore that much I do know.Banned for life?
I say ERADICATED FROM THIS EARTH
Oliveira has the same amount of ranked wins as Islam and Gaethje has less What the hell happens to them?Only 2 guys ranked in the top 8 Makhachev fought are Oliveira and Arman, Oliveira was the champ at the time and Arman wasn't ranked back when he first fought Islam. Cut/ban Islam for life!
Edit: also eradicate him from this earth too!!
Well, we can't have him in our social club anymore that much I do know.
Yep. Everyone seems to love Leon right now but the guy hasn’t fought more than twice in a year since 2015 but they single Islam out as the one that doesn’t fight enough. There’s no legitimate reason for these claims other than people disliking Islam.The notion that Islam is an inactive champ is so so forced
Maybe Islam doesn't care what he writes I don't know. Me saying Ali probably wrote that is not excusing Islam of anything.I have a question for ''Ali wrote that'' people
If Ali wrote those tweets then either fighters agree with what Ali say or Ali is the real boss so he can write anything he wants.
Which one is it?
Because i won't be okay with my manager pretending to be me and write something completely different to my personality.
BTW Islam likes talking trash in interviews but you guys probably say ''Islam didn't say that, Ali made him say that by tricking him because his english is not great!''