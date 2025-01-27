Islam (Makhachev) challenges a man to a fight on horseback

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 28,485
- Reaction score
- 32,757
Khabib shows up too.
The video is short. Enjoy, and comment below.
Darth KhabibisKhabib trotting up in the mist......straight from a nightmare!
Khabib trotting up in the mist......straight from a nightmare!
Darth Khabibis
"if you are dead, you still have to train"
Khabib rode his horse to Dagestani heaven to tell them that.
Be patient, bratherAt least you guys have good taste.
OP vid is fire, IMO. But not gaining traction.
Maybe I should mention his hairline into the thread title to entice some of these noobs to see a cool vid?
"Well hot dayum I tell you hwhat that there Dagestani basketball is a hoot. Yee haw!"Just looking for the final boss Cowboy