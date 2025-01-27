  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Islam (Makhachev) challenges a man to a fight on horseback

EYEKICKFACES said:
Khabib trotting up in the mist......straight from a nightmare!
Click to expand...
HHJ said:
Darth Khabibis
Click to expand...
HHJ said:
"if you are dead, you still have to train"

Khabib rode his horse to Dagestani heaven to tell them that.
Click to expand...


At least you guys have good taste.

OP vid is fire, IMO. But not gaining traction.

Maybe I should mention his hairline into the thread title to entice some of these noobs to see a cool vid?
 
Just looking for the final boss Cowboy

Cowboy-Cerrone_thumb.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,253
Messages
56,821,699
Members
175,416
Latest member
Crazy Source

Share this page

Back
Top