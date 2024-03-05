Blanqa Blanqua
It would definitely be a good time with that terrain.I wanna ride in Dagestan too
And people wonder why they retire early lol. MMA is a job for them, as soon as they make enough to set themselves and their families up for life in Dagestan and then actually enjoy their lives (while securing their legacy) they bounce. They found the secret formula. GSP is the same way, dude always looks like he’s having fun.Always seems like Islam has life completely figured out.
Dude just spends his time riding around awesome looking mountains on dirt bikes or horses with his mates, then trains what he loves at the highest level, and goes out and fights every now and then.
I'm worried this dude is gonna hurt himself, he's an adrenaline junky. Javier said that the team has warned him about this before.
Nice, it's were all my back and neck surgeries came from, Motocross. No hills but we had our own track where everyone would come and race. I've been hospitalized so many times.I know Im more of a trail-bike guy but best believe I can follow that and most 2-smokers out there in the steep and tight stuff
The steep hill climbs are much like the ones in my own backyard where the 2-strokes cut-in nice singles everywhere
True. It's getting silly. But based on Khabib's recent comments he seemed to be suggesting that it's UFC matchmakers at fault and Islam has been ready to fight.At least if he hurts himself he'll have a better excuse for not having a fight booked
I’m going off Khabib and Islam’s multiple comments saying they’d be ready to fight either March or after Ramadan, coupled with Dana having already been caught lying about Islam being injured. All evidence points to the UFC being at fault, exactly what evidence do you have that it’s Islam’s fault? I’ll wait.Yes. I know. It's always the UFC's fault.