Media Islam Makhachev Begging For Fight Says Can "Win 20 Fights In A Row" To Have LONGEST Win-Streak UFC History

He's only 3 fights away currently

Anderson Silva has 16
Islam is Currently On A 13-Fight Win Streak

You guys think he can get it?
 
Could tie 16 or break the record if he stays at lightweight & gets more active ie 2 fights this year, 20 is a stretch though especially if he tries going up to welterweight by then.
 
svmr_db said:
Could tie 16 or break the record if he stays at lightweight & gets more active ie 2 fights this year, 20 is a stretch though especially if he tries going up to welterweight by then.
Click to expand...
Crazy to think he can have the record by next year even if he only fights 2x a year and honestly i dont think anyone at LW can beat him currently.
 
Didn't he just turn down a fight with edwards? If Ramadan is the issue, why didnt he fight before?

Now he'll get a fight after ramadan I guess. Ufc likes making money, so they'll get him a fight.
 
fortheo said:
Didn't he just turn down a fight with edwards?
Click to expand...

For UFC 300 yeah considering that would've required him to do a training camp through Ramadan so that's understandable to turn that down.
 
svmr_db said:
For UFC 300 yeah considering that would've required him to do a training camp through Ramadan so that's understandable to turn that down.
Click to expand...

So why not before? And why is he begging for one now in the midst of ramadan?
 
fortheo said:
So why not before? And why is he begging for one now in the midst of ramadan?
Click to expand...

UFC only was offering the Edwards fight for UFC 300, and they did it fairly last minute when they were scrambling calling everyone they could ie calling Jon Jones to save the card lol.

Ramadan ends in early April, nothing wrong with Islam trying to set up a fight for June right now, he wouldn't be starting the training camp for weeks anyways.
 
svmr_db said:
UFC only was offering the Edwards fight for UFC 300, and they did it fairly last minute when they were scrambling calling everyone they could ie calling Jon Jones to save the card lol.

Ramadan ends in early April, nothing wrong with Islam trying to set up a fight for June right now, he wouldn't be starting the training camp for weeks anyways.
Click to expand...

I'm just wondering what the hold up was before ramadan, or did he not want a fight back then? Obviously if he can't fight during Ramadan, that leaves before it, and after it......
 
fortheo said:
I'm just wondering what the hold up was before ramadan. Obviously if he can't fight during Ramadan, that leaves before it, and after it......
Click to expand...

Ask the UFC, they book the fights not Islam. He wanted to fight again in 2023 for example between the two Volk fights. He could've fit in another fight between February & October but UFC put him on ice to wait for the Abu Dhabi card.

Not as simple as Islam just asking for a fight in a certain time window and getting it.
 
fortheo said:
I'm just wondering what the hold up was before ramadan, or did he not want a fight back then? Obviously if he can't fight during Ramadan, that leaves before it, and after it......
Click to expand...
I honestly believe it's UFC matchmaking's fault.
They booked all the main events(UFC 297, 298, 299) just weeks after his fight, he's also too big in the Muslim regions to waste on a co-main spot so they probably just chose to save him for Abu Dhabi and Saudi like they always do now.
Adding they booked any potential "deserving" contender pre-hand as well.
 
svmr_db said:
Ask the UFC, they book the fights not Islam. He wanted to fight again in 2023 for example between the two Volk fights. He could've fit in another fight between February & October but UFC put him on ice to wait for the Abu Dhabi card.

Not as simple as Islam just asking for a fight in a certain time window and getting it.
Click to expand...

I'm asking you because you seemed to have answers about Islam lol. Obviously I can't ask the ufc. Wish I could though
 
svmr_db said:
Ask the UFC, they book the fights not Islam. He wanted to fight again in 2023 for example between the two Volk fights. He could've fit in another fight between February & October but UFC put him on ice to wait for the Abu Dhabi card.

Not as simple as Islam just asking for a fight in a certain time window and getting it.
Click to expand...
I believe even back in December Islam said he wanted to fight in March but for whatever reason it never happened.
 
Black9 said:
I honestly believe it's UFC matchmaking's fault.
They booked all the main events(UFC 297, 298, 299) just weeks after his fight, he's also too big in the Muslim regions to waste on a co-main spot so they probably just chose to save him for Abu Dhabi and Saudi like they always do now.
Adding they booked any potential "deserving" contender pre-hand as well.
Click to expand...

that may be it. Who knows. Hopefully he gets his fight soon.
 
richardjohnson said:
I believe even back in December Islam said he wanted to fight in March but for whatever reason it never happened.
Click to expand...
Summarizing my previous post, if you remember they announced UFC 297, 298, 299 main events all at once just weeks after his fight with Volk dumbingly.

He's too big currently in Muslim regions and in general to waste on a co-main spot especially in the Muslim regions.

I think their best bet was to slide O'malley vs Chito or Volk vs Topuria to UFC 300 and had Islam fight at UFC 298/299 against Leon or any other contender, but they never did.
 
richardjohnson said:
I believe even back in December Islam said he wanted to fight in March but for whatever reason it never happened.
Click to expand...


Black9 said:
Summarizing my previous post, if you remember they announced UFC 297, 298, 299 main events all at once just weeks after his fight with Volk dumbingly.

He's too big currently in Muslim regions and in general to waste on a co-main spot especially in the Muslim regions.

I think their best bet was to slide O'malley vs Chito or Volk vs Topuria to UFC 300 and had Islam fight at UFC 299 against Leon and/or any other contender, but they never did.
Click to expand...

It is just odd to me how ufc is begging for active champs, allowing their only oceanic region champ to fight after recently getting concussed, begging hill and DDP to fight while still recovering from injuries, forcing quick turn arounds on guys like sterling etc etc, but for some reason with islam, people say the ufc hold him back and want him to fight less.

What you guys are saying may very well be true, but I just find it odd that islam can be THAT much more valuable than other champs, especially since the region he typically fights in doesnt even buy PPV as far as I know (could be wrong).

It feels like there's a lot of missing info here.
 
fortheo said:
It is just odd to me how ufc is begging for active champs, allowing their only oceanic region champ to fight after recently getting concussed, begging hill and DDP to fight while still recovering from injuries, forcing quick turn arounds on guys like sterling etc etc, but for some reason with islam, people say the ufc hold him back and want him to fight less.

What you guys are saying may very well be true, but I just find it odd that islam can be THAT much more valuable than other champs, especially since the region he typically fights in doesnt even buy PPV as far as I know (could be wrong).

It feels like there's a lot of missing info here.
Click to expand...
I do believe he's EXTREMELY valuable to the deal they have in place with Abu Dhabi which is running out soon and now Saudi they announced this year.

He's currently the only Muslim champion and their biggest star(maybe outside of Khamzat) so UFC is completely trying to milk future contracts with them especially now we're seeing all these big boxing events in that region.
 
Black9 said:
I do believe he's EXTREMELY valuable to the deal they have in place with Abu Dhabi which is running out soon and now Saudi they announced this year.

He's currently the only Muslim champion and their biggest star(maybe outside of Khamzat) so UFC is completely trying to milk future contracts with them especially now we're seeing all these big boxing events in that region.
Click to expand...

is there an abu dhabi card in june? Because that's when islam wants to fight. Hope so, because October is a long wait.
 
