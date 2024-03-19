richardjohnson said: I believe even back in December Islam said he wanted to fight in March but for whatever reason it never happened. Click to expand...

Black9 said: Summarizing my previous post, if you remember they announced UFC 297, 298, 299 main events all at once just weeks after his fight with Volk dumbingly.



He's too big currently in Muslim regions and in general to waste on a co-main spot especially in the Muslim regions.



I think their best bet was to slide O'malley vs Chito or Volk vs Topuria to UFC 300 and had Islam fight at UFC 299 against Leon and/or any other contender, but they never did. Click to expand...

It is just odd to me how ufc is begging for active champs, allowing their only oceanic region champ to fight after recently getting concussed, begging hill and DDP to fight while still recovering from injuries, forcing quick turn arounds on guys like sterling etc etc, but for some reason with islam, people say the ufc hold him back and want him to fight less.What you guys are saying may very well be true, but I just find it odd that islam can be THAT much more valuable than other champs, especially since the region he typically fights in doesnt even buy PPV as far as I know (could be wrong).It feels like there's a lot of missing info here.