Crazy to think he can have the record by next year even if he only fights 2x a year and honestly i dont think anyone at LW can beat him currently.Could tie 16 or break the record if he stays at lightweight & gets more active ie 2 fights this year, 20 is a stretch though especially if he tries going up to welterweight by then.
Didn't he just turn down a fight with edwards?
For UFC 300 yeah considering that would've required him to do a training camp through Ramadan so that's understandable to turn that down.
So why not before? And why is he begging for one now in the midst of ramadan?
UFC only was offering the Edwards fight for UFC 300, and they did it fairly last minute when they were scrambling calling everyone they could ie calling Jon Jones to save the card lol.
Ramadan ends in early April, nothing wrong with Islam trying to set up a fight for June right now, he wouldn't be starting the training camp for weeks anyways.
I'm just wondering what the hold up was before ramadan. Obviously if he can't fight during Ramadan, that leaves before it, and after it......
Ask the UFC, they book the fights not Islam. He wanted to fight again in 2023 for example between the two Volk fights. He could've fit in another fight between February & October but UFC put him on ice to wait for the Abu Dhabi card.
Not as simple as Islam just asking for a fight in a certain time window and getting it.
They booked all the main events(UFC 297, 298, 299) just weeks after his fight, he's also too big in the Muslim regions to waste on a co-main spot so they probably just chose to save him for Abu Dhabi and Saudi like they always do now.
Adding they booked any potential "deserving" contender pre-hand as well.
He's too big currently in Muslim regions and in general to waste on a co-main spot especially in the Muslim regions.
I think their best bet was to slide O'malley vs Chito or Volk vs Topuria to UFC 300 and had Islam fight at UFC 299 against Leon and/or any other contender, but they never did.
What you guys are saying may very well be true, but I just find it odd that islam can be THAT much more valuable than other champs, especially since the region he typically fights in doesnt even buy PPV as far as I know (could be wrong).
It feels like there's a lot of missing info here.
I do believe he's EXTREMELY valuable to the deal they have in place with Abu Dhabi which is running out soon and now Saudi they announced this year.
He's currently the only Muslim champion and their biggest star(maybe outside of Khamzat) so UFC is completely trying to milk future contracts with them especially now we're seeing all these big boxing events in that region.