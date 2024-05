The Bloody Nine said: How many guys who pop own up? Dillashaw. Chael. Anyone else?



In boxing, they all just deny it. Tainted supplement, ate bore testicles, tainted meat, etc. Click to expand...

Ortega as well.It's not applause worthy, mind you. No matter how tired we get of the tainted supplement excuses, we must remember that we can't get jaded over it because of 2 resonating facts: Cheaters are still cheaters in a sport where their opponent's health is at risk, and tainted supplements are actually a thing.There's no altruism in admitting you cheated, and especially not when one of the effects of admitting it is actually a potentially reduced suspension for cooperating. You don't pat a criminal on the back because they took a plea deal, they're still just in it for themselves. Chael said it himself, and he's an expert inthose things