Islam Makhachev Aspires to Have More WW Title Defenses Than Kamaru Usman

dm_240602_UFC_Islam_submits_Poirier_in_round_5.jpg

Islam Makhachev wants to have a lengthy championship reign in another division.

Makhachev defended his lightweight title four times, the most in the division’s history, before moving up to welterweight. The former lightweight champ is set to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.



While becoming a UFC double champ would be a dream come true for most, it isn’t enough for Makhachev. Makhachev wants to record more welterweight title defenses than Kamaru Usman, who had five during his reign. While Makhachev has likely established himself as a future Hall of Famer already, he further wants to cement his place.

Hall of Fame Dreams​


“I did all job in my division, lightweight. I defend more than everybody,” Makhachev told the UFC. “I want to do something more. Not just champion. To become double champ is dream for everybody. Second belt, defend maybe more than Kamaru. And to become Hall of Famer. That’s it.”

Hey people asked how to become one of the GOATs if he does that he'd be up there he would pass DC, he would likely be compared to Silva(minus the late ped hit at 40).

I would still have a hard time putting him over Jones, Fedor, or GSP. People would argue though.
 
That would be quite the feat but there’s a shit ton of “ifs” in that scenario.
 
Squintz said:
He’s not even gonna beat JDM though
Click to expand...

It's a shame too because he's so much more likable than Khabib and is willing to risk failure at a higher weight class, yet after he loses everyone will shit on him. So unless you're some off the charts mega anomaly like Jon Jones who just beats everyone for 15 years straight, the Khabib path is the safest way to go with the most bang for your buck.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
if he beats JDM I'll consider him the goat
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
It's a shame too because he's so much more likable than Khabib and is willing to risk failure at a higher weight class, yet after he loses everyone will shit on him. So unless you're some off the charts mega anomaly like Jon Jones who just beats everyone for 15 years straight, the Khabib path is the safest way to go with the most bang for your buck.
Click to expand...
Yeah but it does seem like he knows this and for sure has the skills and size to win. Put it this way, he is not tapping to a face crank and I am sure also noticed how "safe" Khamzat was during the DDP fight. I think the whole thing sucks for Jack who might of thought he was going to be much smaller or something. I just wish Jack could of defended before taking this fight as fighting as a champ changes a persons mentality for the better. (according to other fighters which I am not)
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
It's a shame too because he's so much more likable than Khabib and is willing to risk failure at a higher weight class, yet after he loses everyone will shit on him. So unless you're some off the charts mega anomaly like Jon Jones who just beats everyone for 15 years straight, the Khabib path is the safest way to go with the most bang for your buck.
Click to expand...

I think he runs through JDM but i don't like his chance against Usman and a few other guys.
 
He says a lot of things and sure does talk a lot more than fight lately. I don’t believe that even if he wins, that he will have 5 more fights and 3 more years in the sport, sorry.
 
mmadeewana said:
Dude stop Aspiring to be Kamaru Usman when the division had a guy like GSP
Click to expand...
Dude he knows he cant reach gsp numbers(no time for that), he is fine with reaching marty and it would be fucking impressive
 
Here's Johnny! said:
Hey people asked how to become one of the GOATs if he does that he'd be up there he would pass DC, he would likely be compared to Silva(minus the late ped hit at 40).

I would still have a hard time putting him over Jones, Fedor, or GSP. People would argue though.
Click to expand...
Usman has 5 Defenses if Islam gets 6 WW defense I am putting him above everyone else. Jones because of the multiple PED no contests and GSP because 4+6 that along with a 22 fight win streak is kinda more impressive
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Would love to see islam vs usmen fight
But islam should fight 3 times a year to do that
 
