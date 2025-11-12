Kung Fu Kowboy
Makhachev defended his lightweight title four times, the most in the division’s history, before moving up to welterweight. The former lightweight champ is set to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 322 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.
While becoming a UFC double champ would be a dream come true for most, it isn’t enough for Makhachev. Makhachev wants to record more welterweight title defenses than Kamaru Usman, who had five during his reign. While Makhachev has likely established himself as a future Hall of Famer already, he further wants to cement his place.
Hall of Fame Dreams
“I did all job in my division, lightweight. I defend more than everybody,” Makhachev told the UFC. “I want to do something more. Not just champion. To become double champ is dream for everybody. Second belt, defend maybe more than Kamaru. And to become Hall of Famer. That’s it.”
Islam Makhachev Aspires to Have More WW Title Defenses Than Kamaru Usman
Islam Makhachev wants to have a lengthy championship reign in another division.
