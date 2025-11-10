Media Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off for the first time 👀

as a Shookology Doctor in my third year of residence after postgraduate processes, I can fully verify that Islam Makachev is shook, realising his puffy coat was not enough to deliberately overcome the visual size of the the Australian, Giacomo Della Maddelena.
 
It looks like someone's is losing this fight, clothes check out
 
Karate Kid said:
as a Shookology Doctor in my third year of residence after postgraduate processes, I can fully verify that Islam Makachev is shook, realising his puffy coat was not enough to deliberately overcome the visual size of the the Australian, Giacomo Della Maddelena.
Click to expand...

You nailed it, impressive analysis. JDM's frame mogging of Mak will be legendary once both are in the cage and hydrated.
 
Pics for further Sherdog expert analysis.

Huge if true.





della-maddalena-vs-makhachev-face-off.jpg




della-maddalena-vs-makhachev-face-off.jpg
 
The amount of offense that Volk was able to get off on Islam while coming up from 145, the amount of offense Dustin got off with a condensed camp just tells me that Jack is going to be to well trained for Islam to use his usual strengths and gameplan and he should definitely not be striking with Jack, Islam must avoid that if all possible. The fight against Belal gives me some reasons to go with Jack, but the Volk fights do to.
If Islam wants to win this one he needs to treat Jack the way he did Muay Kahn-0, as I don’t think Islam can weather a storm against an even somewhat larger man while still adjusting to 170. Would have loved for Islam to take a fight at Welterweight prior to this fight now it’s just a guessing game. Going up makes Islam less special than he is at lightweight.
The thing I will give to Islam is, if he was willing to vacate at lightweight he is either very confident going up in weight or he just can’t stand 155 anymore. Either of those things don’t bode well for his desire to be Champion.
So Volk basically drawed Islam and was winning at the end, and Ilia was coming up from 145 as well….we can’t say Islam doesn’t chase a challenge anymore after he fights Jack regardless of the outcome. The Dagestanis tend to be unlucky with actually making it to the big fights but lucky because they are usually dominant and somehow keep ending up having title defenses against short notice lesser fighters.
 
The only chance Jacomo had was if he is clearly 3 inches taller and at least 25lbs heavier than Islam, but unfortunately he looks similar sized. We could be in for a mauling of the little Italian guy.
 
Karate Kid said:
as a Shookology Doctor in my third year of residence after postgraduate processes, I can fully verify that Islam Makachev is shook, realising his puffy coat was not enough to deliberately overcome the visual size of the the Australian, Giacomo Della Maddelena.
Click to expand...

I concur. I am a director at the International Institute of Shookological Sciences.

My credentials are many but I'm primarily known for my groundbreaking research of witnessing the ceremonial weigh ins of Rousey vs Holm and noticing Rhonda's shook level was out of known measure, (presenting over 700,000,000 shookograms/square inch ((SSI)), a level of pressure previously not recorded and subsequently names Rhondagrams) who would therefore lose by KO, which gave me the ability to fund my future studies.

Sorry, I digress.

Islam, seen here in the classic "buffer jacket makes me look jacked af whilst actually being bird-chested" outfit, is recording at 0.64 Rhondagrams, any level beyond 0.5 Rhondagrams is past the point of no return, as such he will lose by TKO, after gaining false confidence in round 3 by landing a late takedown and working towards a sub as the round ends. This reading suggests that round 2 will be closer and Jack will land some heavy shots and open up some cuts, however Islam will again land a late takedown and get closer to a sub.

Round three however Jack will have the timing locked in, Catch Islam on entry and put him down, then pound him out with strikes.


You're welcome, distinguished gentlemen.

Thank you for listening to by ted talk.
 
Last edited:
Ha, same size. I doubt JDM actually thought his size was going to make a difference, Islam is bigger than Belal and Belal still got him down. Damn I wish JDM was fighting someone else for his first defense, no rematch if he loses.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Karate Kid
Belal Muhammad Believes Islam Makhachev Can Finish Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
21
Views
864
Lee Danger
Lee Danger
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena
2
Replies
20
Views
416
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
oski
‘Pure class’… Islam Makhachev’s message to Jack Della Maddalena
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
2K
oski
oski
MMAPrecisePunch
“New here — who you got: Islam or Jack Della Maddalena?”
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 322: 11.15 11:59pm ET Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
121
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,718
Messages
58,455,777
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top