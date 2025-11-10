as a Shookology Doctor in my third year of residence after postgraduate processes, I can fully verify that Islam Makachev is shook, realising his puffy coat was not enough to deliberately overcome the visual size of the the Australian, Giacomo Della Maddelena.
I concur. I am a director at the International Institute of Shookological Sciences.
My credentials are many but I'm primarily known for my groundbreaking research of witnessing the ceremonial weigh ins of Rousey vs Holm and noticing Rhonda's shook level was out of known measure, (presenting over 700,000,000 shookograms/square inch ((SSI)), a level of pressure previously not recorded and subsequently names Rhondagrams) who would therefore lose by KO, which gave me the ability to fund my future studies.
Sorry, I digress.
Islam, seen here in the classic "buffer jacket makes me look jacked af whilst actually being bird-chested" outfit, is recording at 0.64 Rhondagrams, any level beyond 0.5 Rhondagrams is past the point of no return, as such he will lose by TKO, after gaining false confidence in round 3 by landing a late takedown and working towards a sub as the round ends. This reading suggests that round 2 will be closer and Jack will land some heavy shots and open up some cuts, however Islam will again land a late takedown and get closer to a sub.
Round three however Jack will have the timing locked in, Catch Islam on entry and put him down, then pound him out with strikes.
You're welcome, distinguished gentlemen.
Thank you for listening to by ted talk.