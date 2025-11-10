The amount of offense that Volk was able to get off on Islam while coming up from 145, the amount of offense Dustin got off with a condensed camp just tells me that Jack is going to be to well trained for Islam to use his usual strengths and gameplan and he should definitely not be striking with Jack, Islam must avoid that if all possible. The fight against Belal gives me some reasons to go with Jack, but the Volk fights do to.

If Islam wants to win this one he needs to treat Jack the way he did Muay Kahn-0, as I don’t think Islam can weather a storm against an even somewhat larger man while still adjusting to 170. Would have loved for Islam to take a fight at Welterweight prior to this fight now it’s just a guessing game. Going up makes Islam less special than he is at lightweight.

The thing I will give to Islam is, if he was willing to vacate at lightweight he is either very confident going up in weight or he just can’t stand 155 anymore. Either of those things don’t bode well for his desire to be Champion.

So Volk basically drawed Islam and was winning at the end, and Ilia was coming up from 145 as well….we can’t say Islam doesn’t chase a challenge anymore after he fights Jack regardless of the outcome. The Dagestanis tend to be unlucky with actually making it to the big fights but lucky because they are usually dominant and somehow keep ending up having title defenses against short notice lesser fighters.