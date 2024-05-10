Media Islam Makhacev wants Arman next, then 170 pound title

“I don’t want to give a chance to Max because people are still talking about me not defending my belt against the lightweight guys. I need some real contenders from my division.

“I want to clean my division and fight for the welterweight [title].”


“Now, we have Poirier. After if I beat Poirier and after Arman, I don’t know. I don’t have some job in my division. I need that second belt. I think I deserve it. This is my dream to be double champion.”
 
I have criticized Islam a lot in the past, but I like what he is saying now. Lol he also said the show should be called The Fat and The Bad Guy.

I agree. Beat Arman and at that point there isn't much he'll leave in question in LW.


Wonder if he'd have the cujones to go up against a beast like Shavkat though. Edwards is a bit easier stylistically, although still a difficult fight.
 
Poirier who doesn't deserve a title shot then Arman and that's cleaning out the division? Man, this jumping weight thing has really screwed everything up.
 
Interesting that he wants Madison Square Garden next, That's an iconic arena but as a fighter knowing the insane tax you would have to pay why would you want to fight there? When you can easily fight in Abu Dhabi and pay zero in taxes.
 
Edwards is an easy matchup for Islam.
Just like how Oliveira was an easy matchup for Volk.

This could all change if Shavkat fights for the title.
 
Its improvement at least. He previously said he was gonna retire if they dont give him 170 pound shot after the 1st or 2nd Volkanovski fight

I’ve heard him mention that he is tired of fighting in Abu Dhabi, I don’t think he’s too worried about the taxes. Sounds like they are doing Jones vs Stipe at MSG though so Islam will most likely fight in Abu Dhabi again regardless.
 
He wants to fight in the US because this is the timeline where you make the most money with PPV points
His PPVs in Abu Dhabi and Australia didn't sell well
 
I would like Gamrot to get the shot before Islam leaves for WW so that I can see these great scrambles. Also I'm biased. A lot of people don't want to see Gamrot fight after last performances and I get it.
But if he gets opponents that are willing to engage on the ground, like Arman was, the fight is guaranteed scramble feast.

Islam would oblige I think.
 
If he beats Poirier & Arman then he'll have defended the LW title 4 times, which would be a record. What more do you want? Do we really need to see Islam v Gamrot that bad?
 
You realize "cleaning out the division" doesn't mean beating every single person on the roster, right? He'll have the beaten the #1, 2, and 4 in the division, the number 3 is coming off a brutal KO loss and can't fight at all for the next 6 months, and he beat the only person ahead of him on the p4p list twice.

Out of curiosity, since the #4 "doesn't deserve a title shot", who exactly should he be hanging around to fight?

At some point, you clowns are gonna have to stop pretending you have some standard and just admit that you don't want him to fight for the WW belt because you think he'd win and don't want him to have the accolade. It'll be such a big relief instead of having to keep moving goalposts and pretending the LW win streak and title record aren't enough, and it's hype until he proves himself by beating Jalin Turner or Gamrot.
 
Beat Armaan and DP, whose left in that division now? Justin doesn't seem to think to he is capable of being champ and the rest of division is pretty much aged out for a younger gen to emerge. But yeah, I'd like to see how Islam fights with the extra chub packed on him, it also gives an opportunity for Usman from Bellator to debut in the UFC.
 
