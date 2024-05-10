GrantB13 said: Poirier who doesn't deserve a title shot then Arman and that's cleaning out the division? Man, this jumping weight thing has really screwed everything up. Click to expand...

You realize "cleaning out the division" doesn't mean beating every single person on the roster, right? He'll have the beaten the #1, 2, and 4 in the division, the number 3 is coming off a brutal KO loss and can't fight at all for the next 6 months, and he beat the only person ahead of him on the p4p list twice.Out of curiosity, since the #4 "doesn't deserve a title shot", who exactly should he be hanging around to fight?At some point, you clowns are gonna have to stop pretending you have some standard and just admit that you don't want him to fight for the WW belt because you think he'd win and don't want him to have the accolade. It'll be such a big relief instead of having to keep moving goalposts and pretending the LW win streak and title record aren't enough, and it's hype until he proves himself by beating Jalin Turner or Gamrot.