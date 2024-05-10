Fengxian
Generosity, Virtue, Loyalty
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2023
- Messages
- 564
- Reaction score
- 6,653
“I don’t want to give a chance to Max because people are still talking about me not defending my belt against the lightweight guys. I need some real contenders from my division.
“I want to clean my division and fight for the welterweight [title].”
“Now, we have Poirier. After if I beat Poirier and after Arman, I don’t know. I don’t have some job in my division. I need that second belt. I think I deserve it. This is my dream to be double champion.”