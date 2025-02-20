  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rumored Islam Makachev vs Ilia Topuria - International FW - via Ariel

They may decide to go against this, just because Dana very petty against Ariel, but we all see this as obvious, except those who think Ilia gave up his belt to fight another contender.
 
What's the point of even having weight divisions anymore if champs are gonna move up to fight for another belt when they either just won the belt or had one defense
Would been against it if he kept the FW belt. He actually vacated however, fight doesn't hold any division up.

Nobody at LW truly deserves a TS atm outside Arman(who pulled out).
 
Nobody at LW truly deserves a TS atm outside Arman(who pulled out).
They did announce Oliveira vs Chandler 2 as a #1 contender's fight, they could've booked the rematch between him & Islam.

If they do end up doing Makhachev vs Topuria I would expect they'll end up booking Oliveira vs Holloway 2 in the meantime, perhaps for the BMF title.
 
They did announce Oliveira vs Chandler 2 as a #1 contender's fight, they could've booked the rematch between him & Islam.

If they do end up doing Makhachev vs Topuria I would expect they'll end up booking Oliveira vs Holloway 2 in the meantime, perhaps for the BMF title.
Love Charles, but he didn't have THAT great of a fight vs Chandler, another rematch would be bland knowing how the first one went.

Especially since Topuria vs Islam is the 2nd biggest fight you can probably make in UFC atm.
 
I’m really interested to see if the Ilia backers still excited once the betting odds is released.
The future odds were already released. It was something like +300 Ilia.

Edit: You can bet on it now. +250 Ilia -310 Islam

Double edit: That's better odds than Arman vs Islam. Arman was +275.
 
Not when Topuria vcated now it makes perfect sense
Still stupid.

Islam is defending against a FW again. That has to be a record for defending against non contenders.

Also there are 4 good fights for Ilia at FW
 
Still stupid.

Islam is defending against a FW again. That has to be a record for defending against non contenders.

Also there are 4 good fights for Ilia at FW
Dana says Ilia can't make weight.
 
Okay, now we have some traction.
UFC trying to make this the best year in UFC history lol.

You would have to be a dunce or blind to think this wasn't the plan. I told you earlier it was, lol.
 
Definitely not
Jones vs Aspinall is obviously bigger, but what other fights that can realistically be booked with active UFC fighters are bigger than Makhachev vs Topuria.
 
