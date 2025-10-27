Media Islam Makachev started using creatine consistently for the first time in his life

well, it seems rational: creatine makes muscles storage water so it's something to avoid in order to keep weigh under control.

that said i used creatine for a while years ago (almost a year with the first three months at 5gr a day in order to accumulate it) and i didn't notice great improvements.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Well Yeah... He was a 200 pound guy that already struggled cutting weight to get to 155... Extra water weight wasn't going to help.
Click to expand...


This, there is juice that improves recovery, strength, everything without adding so much water weight.
It's just more efficient. Now he can add it at 170.
Islam was caught with meldonium(no need to discuss, it was legal back then) 9 years ago, trains in one of the most advanced gyms and otherwise in Dagestan where no drug testing exists.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Well Yeah... He was a 200 pound guy that already struggled cutting weight to get to 155... Extra water weight wasn't going to help.
Click to expand...
what the fuck are you even talking about he said multiple times he was struggling to get over 180 ish pounds, he was never 200 pounds, even out of camp, this dude isn't Paddy!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,910
Messages
58,012,451
Members
175,906
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top