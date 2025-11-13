Media Islam M. will gonna get KOd

Islam M. will be knocked out by Jack DM ?

  • Yes

    Votes: 18 25.7%

  • No

    Votes: 15 21.4%

  • Islam will win

    Votes: 37 52.9%
  • Total voters
    70
think about it , just think. Islam's only loss was a KO.

So this is what will happen, very likely.
.
Check out the 5th round, Muhamed vs. Jack, and it's all clear.


also look at this , when Dustin provided a template for jdm
 
Dagestani wrestle differently. JDM will probably get ragdolled.
 
Oh yeah :)
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN I've done the research on the meowweb - EASY BET 🐈
 
Islam has way better stand up than Belial.

Good and fast kicks, larger arsenal of tools, elbows, knees.

Hope JDM wins. I like Islam but I’m sick of Dhagi ignorance and arrogance.
 
Lets say someone dont know anything about mma and we give him one minute with wikipedia before he have to make his guess about this fight.
How much less information we would get from that one if we compare it to this thread?
 
Islam’s TD threat will open up his striking quite a bit

As long as he can get Jack to the ground over and over, it should open up a lot things for him like securing chokes from scrambles, and even throwing/landing head-kicks while standing
 
Like clean KO? I'd be surprised. TKO'd maybe.

I think this is gonna be a 5 round fight and go to a decision.
 
