Islam is the most likeable dag fighter

Honestly without any hate, Khabib always striked to me as somebody who's a bit of a hypocrite (again idk him in real life, just the impression) and most of the dagestani fighters too.

But I feel like the only dagestani who is really likeable is Islam, he's funny and genuinely a good guy, is there people who actually hate him? I think he might have Aspergers too (no hate, once again, I'm not dissing)
 
Sad to see "I was not there" Umar throw his brother Islam under the bus.

Yet Islam was still there for him -- when Merab beat up Umar.

Islam is pretty special...🐎
 
Islam is chill af. He doesn't have an angry bone in his body outside the cage.
 
Khabib is an extremist.

His relentless stubborn bullheaded personality is exactly how he fights and is why he was so dominant

Islam is naturally alot more laid back and chill.
 
Sad to see "I was not there" Umar throw his brother Islam under the bus.

Yet Islam was still there for him -- when Merab beat up Umar.

Islam is pretty special...🐎
Merab beat up nobody in their fight lol.
 
Honestly without any hate, Khabib always striked to me as somebody who's a bit of a hypocrite (again idk him in real life, just the impression) and most of the dagestani fighters too.

But I feel like the only dagestani who is really likeable is Islam, he's funny and genuinely a good guy, is there people who actually hate him? I think he might have Aspergers too (no hate, once again, I'm not dissing)
1) Islam took a while to grow on me, but I really like him and his attitude/personality now.
2) Funny you mention Aspergers because he has always reminded me of an old friend of mine with that. And yeah, no hate but that immediately comes to mind lol
 
Islam is chill af. He doesn't have an angry bone in his body outside the cage.
Thats why the horses like him

He can talk to them all soothing and shit, and pet them

"shhh shh Madina, it is ok if I ride you?"

Khabib would be all

"Treacherous ill tempered beast, do not throw me, horse. Or you will pay. Where were you last night at the training? you have to train even tho you are horse"
 
Zabit is the king of Kung Fu and chillest of em all
 
Thats why the horses like him

He can talk to them all soothing and shit, and pet them

"shhh shh Madina, it is ok if I ride you?"

Khabib would be all

"Treacherous ill tempered beast, do not throw me, horse. Or you will pay. Where were you last night at the training? you have to train even tho you are horse"
*grabs the horse by the back of the neck

"Listen, I ride. It's father's plan. "
 
