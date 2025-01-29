Islam is the most likeable dag fighter

KavkazDominance
Aug 4, 2024
- 69
- 95
Honestly without any hate, Khabib always striked to me as somebody who's a bit of a hypocrite (again idk him in real life, just the impression) and most of the dagestani fighters too.
But I feel like the only dagestani who is really likeable is Islam, he's funny and genuinely a good guy, is there people who actually hate him? I think he might have Aspergers too (no hate, once again, I'm not dissing)
