Islam is the GOAT

Double champ and just tied Silva for longest win streak in the UFC

One of the most impressive resumes ever

LW GOAT

Snapped Volks 22 win streak

Snapped Charles 11 fight win streak

Snapped JDM’s 18 fight win streak


This guy is taking out fighters at their peaks

Unreal

We’re witnessing greatness
 
his resumé is good, but not that impressive yet
 
He's not double champ, he relinquished the LW belt.
 
It's certainly unreal how many streaks he's ended, whilst extending his own, and yet folks still find a way to discredit or downgrade his accomplishment/s
 
I still say khamzat wipes the floor with this guy. If he can still make 170
 
He's one of the greatest thats for sure. Him and Jon Jones are the 2 most talented fighters we've ever seen top to bottom.
 
