Islam is the GOAT

LoveMyMMA
lovemymma
@Black
- Joined
Apr 15, 2021
- Messages
- 5,993
- Reaction score
- 15,757
Double champ and just tied Silva for longest win streak in the UFC
One of the most impressive resumes ever
LW GOAT
Snapped Volks 22 win streak
Snapped Charles 11 fight win streak
Snapped JDM’s 18 fight win streak
This guy is taking out fighters at their peaks
Unreal
We’re witnessing greatness
