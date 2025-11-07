  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Islam is taking the toughest double champ matchup in history when he is 1 fight away from Silva's record & deserves his flowers

He is moving 15 lbs up & fighting one of the biggest guys at 170 lbs.

Not only JDM is huge is probably the top 2 boxers in the UFC with a good take down defence.

Even though I don't agree with this point but I'll still make it, jack is training with both Craig Jones & Volk who have had training camps for Islam before.

Islam couldve easily stayed at lightweight and broken Silva's record & retired, anyone who says Topuria is a harder matchup than JDM is insane.

Usually Dagestanis are pretty risk averse but Islam has really won me over، from taking short notice opponents to standing & banging with Poirier & finishing his last 8 opponents.

I have JDM winning this fight fairly easily but if somehow Islam ends up beating JDM, serious conversations need to be held about his all time ranking because he's clearly one of the most well rounded fighters ever, broke the lightweight title defences record, tied Anderson Silva's record in the modern era, has broken 3 double digit win streaks and the only man in history to move up from lightweight to win a welterweight title (Penn won the welterweight title before lightweight).
 
Thats a lot of dancing around.
JDM is huge for WW? 5'11" with 73" reach is huge? He is shorter than Leon with shorter reach. Only 1" taller and 1" longer reach than Belal who is med/small at WW. GSP is 5'10" with a 76" reach. Sorry but JDM is not Huge for a WW.

Islam set the LW record for defenses. a) that record is laughably low at 3. and b) his 4 defenses only include 1 defense against a top 5 ranked LW. The Porier win was solid. A FW is bad enough but a second time and also short notice off the couch??? Moicano when it could/should have been Benny is literally a squash match. Sorry no credit for a short notice against the equivalent of a sherdogger off the couch. Moicano isn't and hasn't ever been top 10.

Islam is risking very little. He moves up against what he percieves as a good style match up and would have stayed put otherwise. If he loses to JDM he drops back down for a Bigger fight against Topuria then it would have been to just defend against him and I am sure he will command the same level of pay as if he were champ for that one.
 
I don’t see that at all. JDM has always seemed like a punching bag to me. And he has zero grappling. Islam will completely exploit him now that he’s fighting at his natural weight and not killing himself to make lightweight.
 
Volk moving up to fight Islam himself was a tougher double champ challenge.

And Islam is risk averse. Topuria came knocking and not only did Islam not answer the door, he snuck out the back and ran away to another city aka division.
 
Give it up bro, they will never give islam credit lol

I will actually make a prediction right here on how Sherdog will react to the following scenarios:

if Islam wins by anything other than complete domination or a finish, it will be called a ROBBERY.

If Jack wins a close fight, they will say he HUMILIATED Islam, just like Merab/umar.

If Islam finishes JDM, they will say it was a favorable matchup.

If JDM finished Islam, forget about, you’ll be seeing the gifs for the next 10 yrs lol.


Book it, I guarantee that’s exactly what will happen.
 
Didn't you make a thread saying Jack would run through him?

Are you on the fence now or you switched sides?
 
Only someone with Dagestan Derangement Syndrome would argue that going up 10 lbs in your own hometown is a tougher test than going up 15 lbs on the road lol.
 
Toughest double champ challenge is between Nunes vs Cyborg at FW or DC vs Stipe at HW.

If Islam beats JDM, he's somewhere in the top 4-7 all time.
 
How is it on the Road for Islam and not for JDM? NYC is pretty far from Australia and doesn't Islam train out of AKA which is at least in America?
 
Islam vs JDM is no where near the toughest double-champ match-up in history. I'm not sure it even cracks the top 5. GSP taking on Bisping was probably more difficult.
 
Even if someone breaks the consecutive win record, nobody really deserves it but Silva. He joined the UFC when he was 30, it's an entirely different level of feat.


I don't know how to feel about Islam, he's a great fighter for sure but I never felt he's all that amazing. The second fight against Volk gave him some serious Juice, but we all know that was fraudulent as hell and should've never happened. The win against Charles was great, but yea not too much there. Islam needed the second fight with Arman to really make his mark, shame that never happened.

I just wouldn't be surprised at all to see Islam lose, but on the flip side I think JDM has a very soft resume and is being overrated as well. Objectively, JDM rose to the occasion against Belal, but outside of that winning a split against Holland and beating up on old Burns? cmon

Most fans I know don't think JDM is the best WW in the world
 
Connor had the tuffest double champ fight 🫢… but seriously after looking even tho Alex made it look easy 2x (styles make fights) give me his for the tuffest double champ fight that actually won so far imo
 
