Islam is taking the toughest double champ matchup in history when he is 1 fight away from Silva's record & deserves his flowers

He is moving 15 lbs up & fighting one of the biggest guys at 170 lbs.
Not only JDM is huge is probably the top 2 boxers in the UFC with a good take down defence.
Even though I don't agree with this point but I'll still make it, jack is training with both Craig Jones & Volk who have had training camps for Islam before.
Islam couldve easily stayed at lightweight and broken Silva's record & retired, anyone who says Topuria is a harder matchup than JDM is insane.
Usually Dagestanis are pretty risk averse but Islam has really won me over، from taking short notice opponents to standing & banging with Poirier & finishing his last 8 opponents.
I have JDM winning this fight fairly easily but if somehow Islam ends up beating JDM, serious conversations need to be held about his all time ranking because he's clearly one of the most well rounded fighters ever, broke the lightweight title defences record, tied Anderson Silva's record in the modern era, has broken 3 double digit win streaks and the only man in history to move up from lightweight to win a welterweight title (Penn won the welterweight title before lightweight).
