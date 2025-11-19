Islam is NOT impressive

I feel he's benefited GREATLY from fighting in a weak era. Think it's a coincidence he wants Usman next?

He's an excellent fighter, don't get me wrong, but let's not forget he got sparked out by a pure BJJ guy who couldn't win a fight following his victory over Islam.

Almost lost to Volk the first time... Granted he best him decisively in the rematch, but Volk is a 145er who is almost 40.

His "Dagestani wrestling" only works because he has to use kickboxing skills to set most of his takedowns up. I believe he is also deceptively strong; this is an attribute, not a skill.

He relies too much on the crossface from top. He did it to the point where JDM was about to cry. He should have sacrificed this position to be entertaining instead of stalking out a decision. The fans pay the fighters, and ultimately this is shit entertainment.

He's very good all round... But if you were to take an elite wrestler with world class striking... And with the ability to scramble and do BJJ like Craig Jones (just because JDM trains with him, DOESN'T mean he acquires Jones' skillset)... Who also has his attributes... You'd likely see Islam lose, badly.
 
An elite wrestler with world class striking and high level BJJ? Dime a dozen right?

But realistically you don't need all that. You just need someone with a good reach who can move in and out well. Islam needs his opponents to backup against the cage or engage in front of him to take them down. If someone refuses to stand in front of him and can circle well, the fight isn't going to the ground. Throw in some well timed strikes, even light jabs and got it in the bag. Easier said than done, but the solution isn't a complex one.
 
Eh.
Personally, I think I was getting tired of Khabib right as he vacated. Like I would have started to throw my hat into the side that says he is boring. I found his style fascinating until it became...well not much fun to watch anymore.

Islam picked up right where Khabib left off. I think this is why I have already reached my limit of interest in that specific style. Maybe others have too and that's why Islam is not getting the honeymoon phase Khabib did.
 
Kind of a bullshit argument that it’s weak divisions when this (155 & 170) was highly regarded as the shark tank leading up to him becoming champ.

Just because some makes it look easy doesn’t mean it is.
 
You found Khabib boring after the Conor, Porier and Justin fights?

I find that bewildering personally.
 
The fight is always going to the ground.

Grappling is superior to striking.

I wish guys like Aspinall used their grappling more because they def could.
 
anyone want to wager if OP is Australian ??

the first volk fight was a rough cut, his rehydration window was shortened by like 10 hours.
he is not 'deceptively strong' Poirier has said its these guys skills not strength that make them a nightmare
sacrificed position to be entertaining -- this isn't WWE

maybe JDM should have done better? the only significant strike he landed was an illegal upkick.

if you created a fighter with a better skillset and attributes than islam, he would beat islam... yeah you're right.
 
If 155 and 170 are weak then what is hw and wmma? I don't get why people can't just say I'm not a fan of XYZ and not resort to writing fiction
 
