Islam is NOT impressive

I feel he's benefited GREATLY from fighting in a weak era. Think it's a coincidence he wants Usman next?



He's an excellent fighter, don't get me wrong, but let's not forget he got sparked out by a pure BJJ guy who couldn't win a fight following his victory over Islam.



Almost lost to Volk the first time... Granted he best him decisively in the rematch, but Volk is a 145er who is almost 40.



His "Dagestani wrestling" only works because he has to use kickboxing skills to set most of his takedowns up. I believe he is also deceptively strong; this is an attribute, not a skill.



He relies too much on the crossface from top. He did it to the point where JDM was about to cry. He should have sacrificed this position to be entertaining instead of stalking out a decision. The fans pay the fighters, and ultimately this is shit entertainment.



He's very good all round... But if you were to take an elite wrestler with world class striking... And with the ability to scramble and do BJJ like Craig Jones (just because JDM trains with him, DOESN'T mean he acquires Jones' skillset)... Who also has his attributes... You'd likely see Islam lose, badly.