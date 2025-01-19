  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Islam is incredible

Ladron4sherdog

Ladron4sherdog

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 23, 2020
Messages
1,444
Reaction score
1,626
Levels above any other lightweight alive and now is in the discussion for one of the greatest ever.

He's literally TOYING with other professional fighters. Unlike anything we have seen for a while.

Oliviera would get smashed again. Arman can give him the best challenge but has to show up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
5K
King in the North
King in the North
Gabe
Do You Think Arman is Being Overlooked?
2
Replies
21
Views
866
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge
R
I was reserving this thread until Islam won, but there's much more than the LW title defense record in line
Replies
1
Views
117
Kal-El
Kal-El

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,612
Messages
56,786,627
Members
175,405
Latest member
crabik

Share this page

Back
Top