"Islam is famous for defending against 45'ers"

This was an epic call out of both Top and Islam.
Max was on God-mode last night.
Max was on God-mode last night.
Yes, but you don’t need that, because we got Dustin, a year long world tour and a super fight at home.Islam vs Arman II
Topuria vs Holloway
Poatan vs Ankalaev
These gotta be what's next.
What is Arman's path to victory?
Well I can tell you already the first one isn’t happening yet as Dustin vs Islam was already made official. Arman needs a recovery period anyways before getting back into camp so he’ll have to take the winner
Lol, it was a week's notice now? It gets shorter and shorter every time it gets mentioned. It was over a month, and it was the same notice Islam got. It wasn't a replacement opponent, they added the fight to the card.I don't think that has anything to do with whether or not you make the title shot. Arman is a much more deserving title challenger than Holloway or Poirier, and probably a harder fight for Islam. He can like defend takedowns adequately and force exchanges standing, he made the fight very competitive vs Islam last time when he was 22 and took it on a week's notice for UFC contract anyways.
But yeah, I don't think Arman has much for Islam. I think Max and Poirier have even less though. The divisions pretty bone dry, can't do Leon vs Islam yet, both guys gotta earn their keep a little more.