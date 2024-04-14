"Islam is famous for defending against 45'ers"

I don't think that has anything to do with whether or not you make the title shot. Arman is a much more deserving title challenger than Holloway or Poirier, and probably a harder fight for Islam. He can like defend takedowns adequately and force exchanges standing, he made the fight very competitive vs Islam last time when he was 22 and took it on a week's notice for UFC contract anyways.But yeah, I don't think Arman has much for Islam. I think Max and Poirier have even less though. The divisions pretty bone dry, can't do Leon vs Islam yet, both guys gotta earn their keep a little more.