"Islam is famous for defending against 45'ers"

nostradumbass said:
What is Arman's path to victory?
I don't think that has anything to do with whether or not you make the title shot. Arman is a much more deserving title challenger than Holloway or Poirier, and probably a harder fight for Islam. He can like defend takedowns adequately and force exchanges standing, he made the fight very competitive vs Islam last time when he was 22 and took it on a week's notice for UFC contract anyways.

But yeah, I don't think Arman has much for Islam. I think Max and Poirier have even less though. The divisions pretty bone dry, can't do Leon vs Islam yet, both guys gotta earn their keep a little more.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Islam vs Arman II

Topuria vs Holloway

Poatan vs Ankalaev

These gotta be what's next.
Well I can tell you already the first one isn’t happening yet as Dustin vs Islam was already made official. Arman needs a recovery period anyways before getting back into camp so he’ll have to take the winner
 
Dorkman said:
Well I can tell you already the first one isn’t happening yet as Dustin vs Islam was already made official. Arman needs a recovery period anyways before getting back into camp so he’ll have to take the winner
Yeah, pretty sad. UFC is kinda a circus. Volk wasn't training poster surgery, on the couch and drinking a lot and he decided to jump in as a late replacement up a weight to rematch Islam and save the PPV? No Hill, who was fatter than normal, came back off short notice while not actively training post Achilles tear to take a short notice fight vs Pereira to save 300? Just sucks. Now Poirier who has no takedown defense and got his head kicked off 1 fight ago is facing Islam because of "timing". Whatever.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I don't think that has anything to do with whether or not you make the title shot. Arman is a much more deserving title challenger than Holloway or Poirier, and probably a harder fight for Islam. He can like defend takedowns adequately and force exchanges standing, he made the fight very competitive vs Islam last time when he was 22 and took it on a week's notice for UFC contract anyways.

But yeah, I don't think Arman has much for Islam. I think Max and Poirier have even less though. The divisions pretty bone dry, can't do Leon vs Islam yet, both guys gotta earn their keep a little more.
Lol, it was a week's notice now? It gets shorter and shorter every time it gets mentioned. It was over a month, and it was the same notice Islam got. It wasn't a replacement opponent, they added the fight to the card.

I don't see how forcing standup exchanges goes any better for him. Islam is a much better striker too.

Islam and Leon are the longest reigning champs in the UFC and have 2 of the longest win streaks.
 
