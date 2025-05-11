Islam is a problem

CroCopsLHK
Aug 9, 2008
If I'm Belal Mohammed and my good friend Islam says he won't fight me then great. But if he tells the whole world he will fight for the 170 belt IF I lose at UFC 315 things get funny.
I think to myself: Why would I lose? Why is this a proposed 50/50 reality from my buddy? So if I lose my friend is fighting for my belt great LOL
And Islam wants to keep his belt after blasting Moicano of all people and just screw off without any clarity for IFW. 155 and 170 are Islam's slaves I guess. Islam is a delusional narcissist to call it lightly
Kudos to JDM. What a stone cold bad ass
