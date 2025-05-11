Islam is a problem

If I'm Belal Mohammed and my good friend Islam says he won't fight me then great. But if he tells the whole world he will fight for the 170 belt IF I lose at UFC 315 things get funny.

I think to myself: Why would I lose? Why is this a proposed 50/50 reality from my buddy? So if I lose my friend is fighting for my belt great LOL

And Islam wants to keep his belt after blasting Moicano of all people and just screw off without any clarity for IFW. 155 and 170 are Islam's slaves I guess. Islam is a delusional narcissist to call it lightly

Kudos to JDM. What a stone cold bad ass
 
where was this post when Volk was allowed to move up & fight Islam?? where was this type of energy? so Volk does it he's a badass he trying to be great & all that crap, Islam wants a shot at the double championship , he is a delusional narcissist?? Get the Fuck out of here with this type of bs double standards
 
where was this post when Volk was allowed to move up & fight Islam?? where was this type of energy? so Volk does it he's a badass he trying to be great & all that crap, Islam wants a shot at the double championship , he is a delusional narcissist?? Get the Fuck out of here with this type of bs double standards
Did Volk go around bragging about how Islam would be the easiest fight to get a second belt?
 
The Dagestani aren't exactly very amicable, are they? Plus, they are very entitled.
 
Belal lost on purpose because he's going to cut to 155 and take Islam's LW belt when he's not looking. This whole "we won't fight" thing was just a facade he was pulling, and biding his time until Islam dropped his defenses
 
I think Islam poses a problem if he can takedown WW's at ease. After seeing the JDM fight(recency bias), I don't think Islam is quick enough or carries that same power up to WW like he does at LW.

JDM looked fast and his takedown defense looked strong and at times made it look super easy to get up. I also think Islam is underestimating JDM power.
 
I think Islam poses a problem if he can takedown WW's at ease. After seeing the JDM fight(recency bias), I don't think Islam is quick enough or carries that same power up to WW like he does at LW.

JDM looked fast and his takedown defense looked strong and at times made it look super easy to get up. I also think Islam is underestimating JDM power.
Honestly it should be a good fight. I expect JDM to push Islam more than anyone else has.
 
Belal lost on purpose because he's going to cut to 155 and take Islam's LW belt when he's not looking. This whole "we won't fight" thing was just a facade he was pulling, and biding his time until Islam dropped his defenses
I think Islam's team paid Belal to lose just like they paid Arman to pull out back in January. Sneaky group they are.
 
