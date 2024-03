Khabib's greatness is heavy on context I feel. He is clearly a great champion and so I'm not trying to dispute that, but a lot of his "greatness" comes from and when people started talking about him like that was humbling the sport's biggest ego in a true bad blood, historical fight and everything that happened after. Islam doesn't have that "MMA history" type moment under his belt and I am not sure anyone waiting in the wings is going to present that chance. I feel Khabib will be more remembered as great than Islam however their careers end up