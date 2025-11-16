Islam is 1 fight away from breaking Anderson Silvas 16 fight win streak

Zebra Cheeks
So with moving to a 16 fight win streak, Islam is just 1 fight off breaking one of the most impressive and longest standing records in ufc history; Anderson silvas 16 fight win steak.
I do have to admit, going into a fight with a guy like ilia to tie it up would be pretty iconic.
Anderson’s record has held since 2012, so nearly 13, maybe 14 years later Islam will have the opportunity to break it.
