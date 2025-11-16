Islam is 1 fight away from breaking Anderson Silvas 16 fight win streak

FrappeDuRocma said: 4 months is nothing, probably residual use, that's why he got cleared. Click to expand...

Before that particular (Olympic) summer WADA, as one would expect when dealing with chemicals that obviously all have measurable half lives, was certain they knew how long meldonium stayed in someone's system and so they banned it effective Jan 1. You can't ban something by a certain date if you don't know when the last possible day someone could take it was. Athletes were also warned of the upcoming Jan 1 changes in September and Islam apparently still took it in November which is negligent at best.Then an absolute fuck ton of people, nearly all Eastern Europeans, "inexplicably" started failing months after the ban. With the sheer magnitude of failures WADA decided to pretend it was a "new development" that meldonium AcTuAlLy couldn't be known when it leaves the body. WADA waved a magic wand and said it's still banned effective Jan 1 but only failures after Sept 30 (after the Summer Olympics and events) would actually constitute a ban so long as you weren't dumb enough to admit you did in fact take it after Jan 1. USADA follows WADA and had to abide by those new guidelines for Islam's failure.Well son of a bitch, Islam's team said they took it before Jan 1 and avoided a suspension.