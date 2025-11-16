Islam is 1 fight away from breaking Anderson Silvas 16 fight win streak

So with moving to a 16 fight win streak, Islam is just 1 fight off breaking one of the most impressive and longest standing records in ufc history; Anderson silvas 16 fight win steak.

I do have to admit, going into a fight with a guy like ilia to tie it up would be pretty iconic.

Anderson’s record has held since 2012, so nearly 13, maybe 14 years later Islam will have the opportunity to break it.
 
Last edited:
JustOnce said:
Got cleared. But anyhow, yeah
By WADA clearing ALL meldonium flags across ALL sports for that particular (Olympics) summer until September for the year (weird coincidence right!). Not actually investigated and cleared personally for his particular case like is usual when you fail.

Islam and his team just weren't dumb enough to say they had taken the drug after the ban so USADA was forced to clear him due to WADA's rules that they follow.
 
Skarsgard said:
Eh. Doesn't really hold up to any scrutiny though. Meldonium is used for cardio advantages. I wanna say a bunch of Russian athletes popped for it, but I could be wrong.
but yeah all i'm saying is that record is a tainted one. i'm getting angry android fans quoting me, so i think i will leave let things be at this point.

i'm sure after all these years they still think it was for surgery when android himself literally refuted that notion himself and said it was for dick pills.

good night!
 
all right you guys, have a great night! android goat! hope this makes you happy. happy sunday!
 
JustOnce said:
but yeah all i'm saying is that record is a tainted one. i'm getting angry android fans quoting me, so i think i will leave let things be at this point.

i'm sure after all these years they still think it was for surgery when android himself literally refuted that notion himself and said it was for dick pills.

good night!
Yeah. Anderson clearly used them for an advantage. An argument can be made for whether he started them before or after the injury, but it's kind of moot.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
Lol at people acting like getting busted for steroids, is similar to Meldonium, that was legal until 2016 and Islam got cleared because he used it before it was banned.
Islam failed 4 months after the ban dude. It wasn't remotely close to the legal date and Islam was clearly still taking it.

WADA, who USADA follows, made a rule that particular year that ANY meldonium flag in ANY sport before September 31 that year (10 months after the ban) would be waived away if nobody was dumb enough to admit they took the drug after the Jan 1 ban.

It's the most asterisk of asterisk clearing you can get.
 
markg171 said:
Islam failed 4 months after the ban dude. It wasn't remotely close to the legal date and Islam was clearly still taking it.

WADA, who USADA follows, made a rule that particular year that ANY meldonium flag in ANY sport before September 31 that year (10 months after the ban) would be waived away if nobody was dumb enough to admit they took the drug after the Jan 1 ban.

It's the most asterisk of asterisk clearing you can get.
4 months is nothing, probably residual use, that's why he got cleared.

Edit: https://www.mmafighting.com/2016/7/...hachev-not-at-fault-for-meldonium-anti-doping

He used it after a heart surgery.
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
So with moving to a 16 fight win streak, Islam is just 1 fight off breaking one of the most impressive and longest standing records in ufc history; Anderson silvas 16 fight win steak.

I do have to admit, going into a fight with a guy like ilia to tie it up would be pretty iconic.

Anderson’s record has held since 2012, so nearly 13, maybe 14 years later Islam will have the opportunity to tie it.
And the only one close to him now is Merab.
 
FrappeDuRocma said:
4 months is nothing, probably residual use, that's why he got cleared.
Before that particular (Olympic) summer WADA, as one would expect when dealing with chemicals that obviously all have measurable half lives, was certain they knew how long meldonium stayed in someone's system and so they banned it effective Jan 1. You can't ban something by a certain date if you don't know when the last possible day someone could take it was. Athletes were also warned of the upcoming Jan 1 changes in September and Islam apparently still took it in November which is negligent at best.

Then an absolute fuck ton of people, nearly all Eastern Europeans, "inexplicably" started failing months after the ban. With the sheer magnitude of failures WADA decided to pretend it was a "new development" that meldonium AcTuAlLy couldn't be known when it leaves the body. WADA waved a magic wand and said it's still banned effective Jan 1 but only failures after Sept 30 (after the Summer Olympics and events) would actually constitute a ban so long as you weren't dumb enough to admit you did in fact take it after Jan 1. USADA follows WADA and had to abide by those new guidelines for Islam's failure.

Well son of a bitch, Islam's team said they took it before Jan 1 and avoided a suspension.
 
