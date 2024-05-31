Media Islam in tremendous shape

Young Calf Kick said:
I unironically think most people that train will be able to do this with a bit of practice.
Click to expand...
Yea I agree... you train anything a lot you'll eventually be good at it (obviously some exceptions to that rule).

I was in the gym a few weeks ago and tried a variation of these pushups with two other guys who happened to be doing them.

Super hard transition, especially with both hands folded inwards.
 
Never seen a LW video game boss in my life. And that wrist video is one month old, come on man be a better fanboy
 
HNIC215 said:
Usman thinks he's the best he's ever been...
screenshot-2024-05-31-195033-jpg.1045824
Click to expand...

This guy is serving a PED suspension.

It's wild how many of Islam's teammates have tested positive for PEDs, especially considering that they can only be caught when they are outside of Russia.
 
Brigfa2 said:
Never seen a LW video game boss in my life. And that wrist video is one month old, come on man be a better fanboy
Click to expand...
I'm so sorry I haven't seen every video on the internet that you have. 😂
 
Islam is confident as fuck. I think he won't waste anytime, take Dustin down and finish him in the first to prove a point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
Rising grapplers taking over (and the path for Islam)
Replies
9
Views
323
laleggenda27
laleggenda27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,315
Messages
55,619,321
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top