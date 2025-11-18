Islam has surpassed Jones

hbombbisping
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 1,876
- Reaction score
- 3,419
Islam is about to pass Silva's winstreak record. One that Jon does not hold.
Jon's tainted streak, which people fictitiously cite Jon as being undefeated is the reason why people cling to his status but we all know that's a fugazi.
Either Jon lost to Reyes unofficially (rd 1,2.3) even cemented by Dana who agreed,
Or Jon OFFICIALLY NC'ed against DC for his roid abuse,
and OFFICALLY lost to Hamill.
So Jon, you see, both has official and unofficial losses and NC's.
Choose your poison.
This roiding cheat beat up tiny Brazilians and ducked lineal HW champs like Francis and Tom while cherry picking stylistically favorable double champ fights doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Islam outright dominating a legit prime lineal champion in a higher weight class on an 18 fight win streak.
And Islam has just begun.
Jon's tainted streak, which people fictitiously cite Jon as being undefeated is the reason why people cling to his status but we all know that's a fugazi.
Either Jon lost to Reyes unofficially (rd 1,2.3) even cemented by Dana who agreed,
Or Jon OFFICIALLY NC'ed against DC for his roid abuse,
and OFFICALLY lost to Hamill.
So Jon, you see, both has official and unofficial losses and NC's.
Choose your poison.
This roiding cheat beat up tiny Brazilians and ducked lineal HW champs like Francis and Tom while cherry picking stylistically favorable double champ fights doesn't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Islam outright dominating a legit prime lineal champion in a higher weight class on an 18 fight win streak.
And Islam has just begun.
Last edited: