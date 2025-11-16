Islam has surpassed Fedor

We have never seen a fighter be this dominant in the modern era of mma. Fedor was fighting bums like yuji nagata and looking pretty mid if I gotta say, and now we have a guy like Islam who dominated the former p4p number 1 guy volk twice, and now he moves up in weight on short notice to destroy the dominant ww champ.





People have tried to sneak diss on islam for a hot minute now but these guys gotta realize that islam is a modern mma marvel. Its not often that we get to see a one of a kind historical greatness fighter like him taking out top guys across all weight classes. Fedor never did this, chuck never did this, nate diaz never did this, and we gotta agree that rich franklin never did this.







Just face the facts bro. Islam just proved he is the greatest fighter of all time. The world waits to see who hes gonna dominate next.