Islam has surpassed Fedor

P4p Islam

P4p Islam

We have never seen a fighter be this dominant in the modern era of mma. Fedor was fighting bums like yuji nagata and looking pretty mid if I gotta say, and now we have a guy like Islam who dominated the former p4p number 1 guy volk twice, and now he moves up in weight on short notice to destroy the dominant ww champ.


People have tried to sneak diss on islam for a hot minute now but these guys gotta realize that islam is a modern mma marvel. Its not often that we get to see a one of a kind historical greatness fighter like him taking out top guys across all weight classes. Fedor never did this, chuck never did this, nate diaz never did this, and we gotta agree that rich franklin never did this.



Just face the facts bro. Islam just proved he is the greatest fighter of all time. The world waits to see who hes gonna dominate next.
 
Hopefully we see Morales next, Islam can take Morales down easily but Islam would not want to be hit by Morales too many times. Would be interesting to see if/how Islam closes distance on Morales
 
We have seen already that Islam is a great striker before. He has a nasty head kick ko that destroyed the other guy and ended his career.
 
Yep, Islam is a great striker for sure, however we haven't seen him deal with a ko artist with much longer range and a grappling background
 
Greatest fighter of all time?? <lol>

Islams 5 best wins

- Volk (fighting out of his weight class)
- Do Bronx
- Arman (22 years old btw lol)
- Dustin (1 fight before retirement lol)
- JDM (For all we know this dude might not be top 4-5 at WW)

Islam is a great fighter but everyone is always prisoner of the moment. Nobody thought JDM was even the best WW in the division. Very dominant performance, but he's not even close to being the greatest of all time. You're just rage baiting :)

If he can stick around and get a couple more quality wins, he will really enhance his resume and legacy. But he doesn't fight enough, so not really sure where he goes from here besides fighting a 38-39 year old Kamaru Usman if the UFC allows it to happen.
 
Agreed.

No other top 5 fighter has a resume of skilled fighters like Charles, Volk, Dustin, Arman, JDM, etc.
 
Personally i would wanna see islam drop down to fw and clear out that competition too
 
Nah. Most UFC champs are a complete joke. That’s why you have ex-champions like Woodley who got humiliated by that Paul brother. You’d think a champ of the best mma promotion in the world could outbox some schmuck, but turns out most mma guys can’t box for shit.

I remember when they said mma was the closest thing to a "real" fight, but the UFC has so many rules now that it’s pretty damn far from one. Grapplers dominate when they should get KTFO by decent strikers. Any mid-tier pro boxer with some takedown defense training would run through the roster and expose how much of a farce it has become. Too bad the pay is too shit for this to happen.
 
Bums like Nogueira, Cro Cop, Randleman, Coleman, Lindland, Sylvia… the best guys at the time.

Islam is fighting randos because the sport is a ghost of what it was before. It had a crazy trajectory for awhile, but it’s regressing for the first time since maybe ever.

He’s not Fedor. You can’t even compare them. I’m not even a fanboy of him specifically, but I am of that era, which was far more entertaining and the rules favored excitement and a deeper understanding of fighting.
 
Randos like volk arman poirier Oliveira and jdm?
Fedor's only really impressive wins in Pride were Cro-Cop and Nog, who both suddenly looked washed a couple of years later in the UFC. Sylvia and Arlovkski were pretty nice wins, but they were several years past their time as UFC champs...and would've been losing to guys like JDS and Cain if they remained in the UFC.

40+-year old Coleman, LHW Randleman (17-16 career record), etc. weren't elite-level wins.
 
